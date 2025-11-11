Delhi blast: Abhishek Banerjee hits out at home ministry for ‘grave lapses’

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee slammed the ministry of home affairs for the "grave lapses", in internal security, that led to the Delhi blast on the evening of November 10. At least 12 people are feared dead after a powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening.

The TMC national general secretary Banerjee, in a post on X, said that he was "deeply shocked and anguished" and condoled the deaths in the Delhi blast.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families, and my prayers are with those recovering from their injuries. It is extremely distressing that such an incident has taken place in the heart of our national capital," he wrote.

Slams home ministry

While addressing the security concerns of the Delhi-National Capital Region, he slammed Union home ministry for lapses in internal security and demanded an impartial, time-bound investigation into the matter.

Attacking the Union Government, the Lok Sabha MP said that Delhi Police, which operates under the Union home ministry, "bears the primary responsibility for maintaining law and order. How, then, are such grave lapses in security being allowed to occur?" he asked.

He also referred to the seizure of nearly 350 kg of explosives and an assault rifle in Faridabad, Haryana, on November 9, noting that the two incidents, when viewed together, "raise alarming questions about internal security and the evident decline in vigilance".

"An impartial, time-bound investigation must be conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), under court supervision if necessary, to uncover the truth and ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable," he added.

Relatives of Nouman, who died in the blast near Red Fort, mourn, outside a mortuary at Maulana Azad Medical College. Photo: PTI

Delhi Blast

On the evening of November 10, a powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station. The preliminary investigation revealed that the car, in which the blast took place, had three occupants, and police are also inquiring whether it was a suicide attack.

The blast left 12 people dead and several injured. The injured were taken to the LNJP Hospital, a few kilometres away. Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, who inspected the blast site, said the blast happened at 6.52 pm.

So far, two deceased have been identified as 34-year-old Ashok Kumar from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh and 35-year-old Amar Kataria from Delhi, while the rest are unidentified and aged between 28 and 58.

The Delhi Police, on November 11, registered an FIR at Kotwali police station under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act and sections of BNS. The FIR has been registered under Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA, which deal with punishment and conspiracy for a terror attack.

Raids are being conducted at multiple locations by the Delhi Police. The national capital has been placed on high alert with strict vigil being maintained at the airport, railway stations, and bus terminals.

(With agency inputs)