Delhi blast probe hints at detonator use, possible link to Faridabad module

The man driving the car that exploded near the Red Fort killing at least 12 people allegedly also had links to the Faridabad terror module where huge cache of explosive material was seized, Delhi police sources told news agency PTI on Tuesday.

According to sources, Umar Mohammad, a Pulwama resident and a doctor, was allegedly driving the Hyundai i20 car that was used in the explosion near the parking area of the Red Fort Metro Station.



Also read | Delhi car blast near Red Fort: What we know so far

Preliminary findings by police suggest ammonium nitrate, fuel oil and detonators may have been used in the blast near the Red Fort that killed at least nine people, police sources said.

Possible Delhi-Faridabad terror link

A police source said initial findings suggest a possible link between the Delhi blast to the Faridabad terror module where 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was seized. “Final reports are awaited,” the source added.

Police said CCTV footage of the car that exploded shows a "masked man" driving the car. Multiple teams have been deployed to scan CCTV from the vicinity of the Red Fort and adjoining routes, they added.

Hours before the blast in Delhi, eight people, including three doctors, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives seized with the uncovering of a “white collar” terror module on Monday.

The 2,900 kg of explosive material recovered in Faridabad includes ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate and sulphur. Of this, 360 kg of inflammable material suspected to be ammonium nitrate and some arms and ammunition were recovered, according to police.

Pulwama connection surfaces again

Umar Mohammad, who is a doctor by profession, was a part of Faridabad module, allegedly associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad, police sources said.

According to sources, a man named Tariq from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, who has been arrested, is said to have given the Hyundai i20 car to Umar Mohammad.

After his fellow doctors who were part of the terror module were arrested, Umar Mohammad allegedly carried out this terror attack fearing that he too might be caught, sources added.

‘Car was at parking lot before blast’

Following the blast, security across the national capital has been intensified, and vehicle checking at all border points intensified as well.

All vehicles entering Delhi, whether private or commercial, are being thoroughly checked and verified as part of heightened security measures, officials said.

Also read | Body parts scattered everywhere, sky turned red: Witnesses recount Delhi blast horror

"Multiple teams have been deployed to scan CCTV footage from the vicinity of the Red Fort and adjoining routes to know more about the masked man driving the Hyundai i20 car in which the explosion occurred," a police source said.

"We also got to know that the vehicle was parked in a nearby parking lot for three hours, before the blast. Footage of different parking lots are also being monitored," the source added.

Overnight search operation conducted

He added that an overnight search operation was conducted at hotels and guest houses in Daryaganj and Paharganj areas to trace possible suspects.

Police checked hotel registers, verified entries, and questioned several staff members to identify anyone matching the suspect's description.

All police stations in the national capital have been asked to stay alert and maintain strict vigil at local markets, metro stations, bus stands, and railway stations. "Teams have been asked to stay alert, attend all emergency-related calls, intensify checking in their area, and report any suspicious activity immediately," said a police officer.



(With agency inputs)