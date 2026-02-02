Red Cross school warden accused of sexually harassing students in Odisha

A male warden of a school in Kalahandi, Odisha, has been reportedly accused of sexual and physical harassment by several students. The incident has taken place at the Red Cross School for the Blind, Deaf, and Mute in the Paramanandapur area of Kalahandi district.

‘Touched girls inappropriately’

According to an NDTV report, the accused, identified as Sandhya Darshan Mahapatra, allegedly inappropriately touched girls. The report further stated that male students at the school have alleged that any reporting of the acts was met with cruel physical and mental punishments.

Media reports stated that, as per video footage and written complaints, the physically challenged students tried to inform others about their plight through gestures.

They further stated that the videos purportedly show the warden inappropriately touching a female student who is clearly uncomfortable with the act. The warden is reportedly seen touching the girl’s arms in a dark corner of the school.

Probing committee set up

The district authorities have set up a committee to investigate the matter. Kalahandi District Child Protection Officer Shailendu Mahapatra said that they have received complaints, adding that a committee headed by the Additional District Magistrate (ADM-General) was probing the incident.

“We have received complaints against some employees regarding the harassment and sexual exploitation of children,” he told NDTV.

“A report will be submitted to the District Collector, after which appropriate action will be taken. The preliminary investigation has been completed. If the allegations against the concerned individual are proven to be true, strict legal action will be taken according to the law. At this time, detailed information cannot be shared. The facts will only come to light after the final report is submitted by the committee,” he added.

