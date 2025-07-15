Odisha student death: Opposition calls for bandh as parents vow to fight for justice

The body of the college student who set herself ablaze following alleged sexual harassment by a professor was consigned to flames at a crematorium in her village in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday (July 15).

The 20-year-old woman's cousin lit the funeral pyre at the village crematorium in the presence of thousands of people, including BJP Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi, and senior officers of the district administration.

Tearful adieu

The local people bid a tearful adieu to the brave woman who lost fighting for justice and not giving up the alleged demand of the teacher of the college.

Thousands of people thronged the crematorium ground to attend her cremation.

"My daughter has taught me to fight and I will continue it. I do not need the money or ex-gratia. I want my daughter back. Can the government give me back my child," the woman's father said with tears rolling down his cheeks.

"Please forgive me. I am speechless," the mother of the student said while asked about her demands.

The student died at the AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Monday night after battling for life for about 60 hours. Her body was sent to the village after post-mortem examination at the hospital, officials said.

Locals demand action

Local people demanded stringent action against the culprits responsible for the death of the student.

A local villager said the deceased student was active during natural calamities, particularly floods. "She used to help the administration to shift women to safe places during floods," said a villager of Basta area, a flood-prone block in Balasore district.

"We do not believe that she will commit suicide. She was mentally strong and brilliant student. She was my student. She was forced to commit suicide by setting herself on fire for being denied justice," said a teacher at the crematorium ground.

The deceased student's grandfather said that the government "failed" to give her justice for which she ended her life. She had approached all from MLA to Union minister, said another villager.

Setting herself on fire

The 20-year-old second-year BEd student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, Balasore had accused the head of education department, Samira Kumar Sahu of sexually harassing her.

She set herself on fire on Saturday on the college campus over alleged inaction against the professor and suffered 95 per cent burns.

The woman was first admitted to the Balasore district hospital and then shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment. She died on Monday night at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar after fighting for her life for three days.

Call for Odisha bandh

Eight Opposition parties, led by the Congress, called an Odisha bandh on July 17 to protest the death of the college student who set herself on fire following inaction over her sexual harassment complaint against a professor.

State Congress president Bhakta Charan Das said the bandh is being supported by eight parties, including the Left.

He claimed the incident, which happened at the Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore, showed that the state government has failed to protect women.

"She brought petrol, and everyone watched silently. No one acted," he said, attacking the ruling BJP. Das said the bandh has been called to seek justice for the deceased student.

The principal and the HoD of the education department of the college have been arrested in the case.

Ex gratia payment

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday announced ex gratia of Rs 20 lakh for the family of the college student.

Majhi directed officers concerned to conduct a proper investigation into the incident so that all guilty are punished in accordance with the law, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik, however, blamed the college student's death on the "failure of the system".

Expressing his grief over the college student's death, Patnaik in a long social media post said: "It is even more disturbing to think how a failed system can take someone's life. The most painful part is that this was not an accident, but rather the result of a system that remained silent instead of helping. Struggling for justice, the girl ultimately closed her eyes."

Patnaik said the student had, with great courage, written to the college principal, informing them about the sexual harassment she had faced. "Even after being ignored by the college authorities, she did not give up. To seek justice, she reached out to the Higher Education minister, the Chief Minister's office, and even a Union minister," Patnaik said.

The former chief minister said the brave student also personally met the Balasore MP to share her plight. "If even one person had taken responsibility and intervened personally, perhaps the girl's life could have been saved. She did not lose her life solely due to physical trauma but also because of the negligence of the state government, which left her alone in her struggle," Patnaik said.

The BJD president said: "The entire sequence of events reveals that this is nothing less than institutional betrayal—a planned injustice. I once again urge the Honourable Governor to ensure that not only the college authorities but also those in power, who failed to take any action despite the victim's desperate pleas, are held accountable."

"May the departed soul find eternal peace. I pray once again to Lord Jagannath to grant strength and courage to the family members to face this immense sorrow. Om Shanti," Patnaik said in a social media post.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati also expressed grief over the death of the student.

"Shattered to learn of the untimely loss of a young student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College. Her passing is not just a tragedy—it is a stark reminder of the urgent need to safeguard our campuses," he said in a post on X.

"The law will take its toughest course. Those responsible will face uncompromising punishment. My heart goes out to the grieving family. May they find strength in this hour of unbearable pain," he added.

Rahul Gandhi hits out

In a social media post, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "sitting silent" while the daughters of the country are burning and dying.

Rahul said the country does not want the PM's silence, it wants answers.

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul said the death of a daughter fighting for justice in Odisha is a "direct murder by the BJP system".

That brave student raised her voice against sexual exploitation -- but instead of justice, she was threatened, harassed and humiliated repeatedly, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Those who were supposed to protect her, kept oppressing her, Rahul said.

"Like every time, the BJP system kept protecting the accused - and forced an innocent daughter to set herself on fire," he said.

"This is not suicide, it is an organised murder by the system," Rahul alleged. "Modi ji, be it Odisha or Manipur - the daughters of the country are burning, breaking down, dying. And you? Are sitting silent. The country does not want your silence, it wants answers," the former Congress president said.

The daughters of India want security and justice, Rahul added.

(With inputs from agencies)