Odisha self-immolation: Congress demands judicial probe; girl's father clings to hope

The Congress on Monday hit out at the BJP's "double engine" government in Odisha after a college student set herself on fire for allegedly being denied justice over "sexual harassment" by a teacher, and demanded a judicial probe into the incident as well as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's resignation.

Meanwhile, the condition of the 20-year-old college student who set herself on fire, remained critical for the third consecutive day on Monday, hospital sources in Bhubaneshwar said.

The Opposition party also urged President Droupadi Murmu to meet the victim during her visit to Odisha and ensure justice.

Denied justice

The 20-year-old second-year Integrated BEd student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore on Saturday afternoon set herself on fire after being denied justice over a sexual harassment complaint lodged by her against her teacher. The student with severe burn injuries was first admitted at the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) and then shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment.

"This student is an office-bearer of ABVP, the student affiliate of the BJP-RSS. The Head of the Department (HOD), Sameer Kumar Sahu, was continuously pressuring this BEd student for sexual favours. The HOD was threatening her that if she did not comply with his demands for sexual favours, she would face consequences," Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba claimed.

"The student did not accept these threats and reported the entire matter to the school principal, Dilip Ghosh, on June 30. The committee formed to investigate the case questioned the student instead of the HoD for 10 days. Fed up with the mental harassment, the student went on a protest sit-in after 11 days, but when she felt that justice would not be served, she set herself on fire on the college campus," Lamba said after addressing a press conference along with Odisha MLA Sofia Firdous.

Crimes against women on rise

All this is happening in Odisha under BJP's 'double engine government', Lamba asserted.

Despite strict laws, crimes against women are increasing, she said, alleging that in Odisha, there is pressure from BJP-RSS and ABVP officials on the police and administration.

President's visit

"The President of India, Droupadi Murmu ji, herself hails from Odisha. Today, she is attending an event at the same AIIMS Bhubaneswar where this female student is admitted in critical condition. We just want to say that President ji should meet this female student," Lamba said.

"I want to ask Droupadi Murmu ji, will you meet that girl or not?" Lamba said.

She alleged that Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan are witnessing a peak in crime and the BJP government there is completely shielding criminals.

"Our plea to the Presidentji is that you will spend hours at AIIMS today, so please do meet that girl, so that she can get justice," she said.

President Murmu is on a two-day visit to Odisha from Monday during which she will attend the convocation ceremonies of AIIMS Bhubaneswar and Ravenshaw University in Cuttack.

Lamba pointed out that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had sent a delegation of MPs to meet the victim's family.

"Our MPs have met the victim's family and prepared a report, which will be released soon. We are making every effort to ensure that the victim gets justice, but when Congress workers went to meet the victim yesterday, the BJP government and ABVP did not allow us to meet her," she said.

Inquiry into incident

Meanwhile, the Congress MLA from Odisha's Baramati Sofia Firdous said the party demands that Chief Minister Majhi should resign, taking responsibility for it.

"A judicial inquiry should be conducted in this matter so that the culprits are punished and PM (Narendra) Modi should break their silence and answer the people of Odisha," she said.

A three-member committee set up by the Odisha government has already started its inquiry into the incident.

FM College Principal Ghose and HoD Sahu have been suspended. Sahu, the prime accused in the sexual harassment case, was also arrested on Saturday.

Student's condition

Meanwhile, briefing reporters on the latest health condition of the college student, AIIMS Bhubaneswar Superintendent Dr Dillip Parida said: "The patient is certainly critical, but stable. We are saying stable because her health condition has remained the same as it was during her admission to the hospital on Saturday evening. However, there is no improvement in the health condition. The next 72 hours are very crucial."

Dr Parida said that there has been little urination after doing dialysis on the patient on Sunday night. She had a fever on Sunday night. "Though it (urination) is a positive sign, but we can't say that she has improved. She is still in critical condition."

The student's father, a resident of Balasore district, said: "I could not recognise my daughter after seeing her at AIIMS. I could not stay with her for even a minute. Her entire body is bandaged. Doctors told me that dialysis had been done last night. The doctors are doing their best. As much as 95 per cent of her body is burnt."

The father appealed to all people of Odisha and urged them to pray to Lord Jagannath for the recovery of his daughter as the doctors have already informed him that there were no signs of improvement since her admission at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Saturday evening.

The student with severe burn injury was first admitted at the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) and then shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment.

No improvement

Hospital officials said there were no signs of improvement since Saturday evening. The woman's kidneys, respiratory tract and lungs are severely affected due to the fire and smoke inhalation, said Dr Ashutosh Biswas, executive director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Treating doctor Sanjay Giri said that they have started dialysis of the student. He said the treatment is being carried out in consultation with experts of AIIMS, Delhi. Hospital sources said that the patient's potassium levels had dropped dangerously low, for which essential vitamins and micronutrients are being administered to her.

"We are also closely monitoring her blood sugar levels. Her internal organs have been severely impacted. We are offering round-the-clock and the best treatment facilities to her," the doctor said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday after visiting the student at the hospital had said, "The condition of the student is critical. She is being provided the treatment akin to that available in AIIMS, Delhi. A medical team is formed for her treatment. The government will consider airlifting the patient after her condition stabilises."

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also said: "I fervently pray to Lord Jagannatha for her swift recovery from the grievous burn injuries."

Student Congress activists lit 'dipa' (lamp) at Sri Ram temple here praying for recovery of the girl, several organisations in Balasore district poured water at different Shiv Temples on the occasion of first Monday of Shravan month, praying for the recovery of the college student.

(With inputs from agencies)