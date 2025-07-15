Odisha student who set self ablaze dies; CM vows strict action against culprits

The Odisha college student who set herself ablaze following alleged sexual harassment by a professor died at AIIMS in Bhubaneswar, the hospital said.

The second-year Integrated BEd student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, Balasore, died on Monday night (July 14), after fighting for her life for three days.

She took the extreme step on Saturday (July 12) over alleged inaction against the professor, and suffered 95 per cent burns.

‘Strictest punishment’: CM Majhi

Expressing grief over the student's death, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said all culprits in the case will face the strictest punishment under law.

The woman was first admitted to the Balasore district hospital and then shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment. She was undergoing treatment in the ICU, Department of Burn Centre, according to officials.

"The patient was resuscitated with IV fluids, IV antibiotics, intubated, and put on mechanical ventilation. Despite adequate resuscitation and all possible supportive management, including renal replacement therapy at the Burns ICU, she could not be revived and was declared clinically dead at 11:46 pm on July 14," the Department of Burn Centre said in a statement.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Majhi said, "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of the female student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College. Despite the government's fulfilment of all responsibilities and the tireless efforts of the expert medical team, the victim's life could not be saved. I pray for the eternal peace of her departed soul and beseech Lord Jagannath to grant strength to her family to bear this irreparable loss.”

CM promises strictest punishment

"I assure the family of the deceased student that all those guilty in this case will face the strictest punishment as per the law. For this, I have personally issued instructions to the authorities. The government stands firmly with the family," he said.

President Droupadi Murmu, who was at AIIMS Bhubaneswar to attend its 5th convocation ceremony, paid an unscheduled visit to the burn and plastic surgery department on Monday evening and enquired about the student's condition.

Education Department HoD Samira Kumar Sahu and Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College Principal Dilip Ghose have been arrested in the case.

