BJD workers hold protest on student self-immolation case, Odisha Police use water cannons

Odisha Police on Wednesday (July 16) used water cannons to disperse a massive gathering of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) workers in Bhubaneswar, protesting against the death of a student from Balasore, who immolated herself following alleged inaction in the case of her being sexually harassed by a professor. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has set up a fact-finding committee to examine the circumstances that led to the incident.

BJD calls for Balasore Bandh

The BJD workers have also called for a Balasore Bandh over the alleged police inaction in the sexual harassment case.

According to media reports, the ‘Balasore Bandh’ called by the BJD started at 6 am and would continue till 2 pm. Speaking to reporters, BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra said that people were angry over the “denial of justice” to the student who had set herself ablaze and died.

Mishra also said that the BJD would continue its agitation in Odisha till the BJP government orders a judicial investigation into the case.

In the wake of the incident, the BJP government in Odisha has been under attack from both the BJD and Congress, which have taken a united stand on the issue.

Congress holds protest

Earlier in the day, Congress held a candlelight protest in Balasore demanding justice for the victim. "A brave girl fought against injustice. She appealed for justice to the Union Minister, Chief Minister, SP, Collector, but still no one heard her grievances... How did she set herself on fire? There are huge questions that are left unanswered,” said Odisha State Congress chief Bhakta Charan Das as quoted by the news agency ANI.

Rahul speaks to the victim’s father

Describing the incident as a “wound to the entire society”, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that he had spoken to the victim’s father and assured him of full cooperation from the Congress.

“Spoke with the father of the brave daughter who lost her life in the fight for justice in Balasore, Odisha. In his voice, I felt his daughter's pain, dreams, and struggle,” stated Gandhi in a post on X.

“Assured him that the Congress Party and I stand with them at every step. What happened is not only inhuman and shameful but a wound to the entire society. We will ensure in every way that the victim's family receives full justice,” he added.

The student, 20, succumbed to injuries after she tried to set herself ablaze inside the campus of the Fakir Mohan College due to alleged inaction from the principal and college authorities on the complaints of sexual harassment against a professor.