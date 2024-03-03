'I thought we're going to die': Spanish tourist gangraped in Jharkhand recounts ordeal

The Spanish travel vlogger, who was allegedly gangraped in Jharkhand’s Dumka on Friday night, had posted a video on her Instagram page giving details about her horrifying experience.

In the video, displaying her bruises on her cheek and forehead, the 28-year-old woman said in Spanish that “seven people have raped me”.

Travelling around the world

The woman and her partner, were travelling around the world in motorcyles, a journey they had started five years ago. So far, they had travelled through sixty-three countries and 170,000 km and met with this terrible experience in India. They had arrived in Dumka from Bangladesh and were on their way to Bihar and then Nepal.

Seven men barged into their makeshift tent in Dhumka, roughly 300 km from Ranchi, and allegedly gang-raped her.

'Something happened to us'...

In her video, the vlogger who has almost 2 lakh followers announced that they were in the hospital, said “something happened to us that we wouldn’t wish on anyone”.

“Seven men raped me, and they have beaten us and robbed us, although not many things (were taken) because what they wanted was to rape me. We are in the hospital with the police, it happened tonight in India,” she shared.

“They attacked us, beat us, put a knife to our necks and said they were going to kill us…There were seven people…,” she added.

Police help

After the incident, the woman and the man flagged down a patrol van around midnight. Since they were speaking in Spanish, the victims struggled to communicate what had transpired. Unable to understand what they were saying but sensing something was wrong, the patrol police immediately took them to a local hospital.

Explaining the sequence of events, the Dumka SP told the media the couple was taken to a nearby health centre and the doctors then informed the police that the woman had been raped.

All the seven accused was identified and four men have been arrested. The police are hunting for the remaining three.

Video taken down

Later, the Spanish woman and her 64-year-old partner, later removed the video from social media on the advice of the Jharkhand Police. The police said that it would "disturb" the investigation.

"The police told me to turn off the post so as not to disturb the investigation. I will post it later," the woman shared on her Instagram stories. In a video uploaded a few hours later, the woman's face can be seen swollen and bruised following the attack.

Further, she wrote displaying her bruises that her face looks like this, "but it's not what hurts me the most. I thought we were going to die. Thank God we are alive," she wrote.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up and although both are out of immediate danger, doctors are monitoring the couple for possible trauma.

A doctor at the hospital where they are being treated told PTI, "Both are out of danger and are undergoing treatment at the hospital. The man has sustained minor injuries. The medical examination of the victim will be done by a medical board comprising three gynaecologists, a radiologist, an orthopaedic and a dentist, headed by superintendent of the medical college, Dr Anupuran Purti."