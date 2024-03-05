Spanish tourist gang-raped in Jharkhand 'emotionally shattered', says district judge: Report

The Spanish vlogger, who was allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand, has been described as being “emotionally shattered” by the traumatic experience but is in a stable condition physically.

This was the observation made by Anil Kumar Mishra, Dumka’s principal district judge and chairman of the district legal services authority in a report to the authorities, said the Indian Express.



According to the report, Mishra who visited the Spanish woman submitted a report to the Jharkhand Legal Services Authority (JHALSA), in which, he said that they had assured the couple that the "wrongdoers will be apprehended as soon as possible and prosecuted".

"The victim was emotionally shattered but was in stable physical condition, and medical examination was in process,” he added. Mishra paid a visit to the couple after the JHALSA executive chairman Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad took cognizance of the incident.

The woman has been given security, and helped to record her statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. A compensation of ₹10 lakh has been paid to the husband of the Spanish woman by deputy commissioner in Dhumka. The couple will leave Dumka on Tuesday under police protection.

Jharkhand high court takes suo motu cognizance

Earlier, on March 4, the Jharkhand high court took suo motu cognizance of the Spanish woman's gang rape in Dumka district and asked the state government to file a report on the matter. The notices have been sent to the DGP, SP and chief secretary.

"The incident of crime of any kind against a foreign national may have serious national and international repercussions including impacting the tourism economy of the country. A sex-related crime against a foreign woman is likely to bring adverse publicity against the country and thereby tarnish the image of India across the globe," the court observed.

The court will hear the case again on March 7.

Gang-raped by seven men

The woman was allegedly gang-raped by seven men on Friday night after she and her partner, who were on a biking trip, broke their journey in Dumka for the night.

Four people have been arrested, while the police has launched a manhunt for the other accused.

Absurd comments

Meanwhile, the Spanish couple posted a picture of the accused on social media and they asked the public to help the police in finding them.



In a post in Spanish, the couple said, “(India) is a great country and worth visiting. It has its good things and its bad things… And thanks to the police and everyone.”

Further, the couple slammed people in a post for their “absurd comments” saying that the couple brought this situation on themselves by visiting India.

“The point is that a rape or a robbery can happen to you, to your brother, to your mother, to your daughter, to anyone. No one is free from that, in any country in the world. It has happened in Spain, many times. It has happened all over the world… There are violations in all countries in Spain, Brazil, America… So don’t talk nonsense that it’s because we are in India,” they said.

Not going to break us

The couple also hoped that justice will be done, not only for them but also for all the other women and girls who have gone through this.

”We are two strong people and this is not going to break us. Not at all…We will not stop living and hiding at home in fear because of these scum,” they added.