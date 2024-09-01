Several aspirants die during excise constable recruitment drive in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Aug 31 (PTI) Some aspirants died while undertaking physical tests during the drive to recruit excise constables in Jharkhand, police said on Saturday.

The state BJP claimed that 10 aspirants died during the drive, alleging that "mismanagement" on the part of the authorities was the reason for it.

In a statement, police said physical tests under Jharkhand excise constable competitive examinations were underway in seven centres in Ranchi, Giridih, Hazaribag, Palamu, East Singhbhum and Sahebganj districts.

"Unfortunately, some aspirants died in a few centres during the physical test. Case has been registered in this regard and the reason behind the death is being ascertained," it said.

Adequate arrangements, including medical teams, medicines, ambulance and drinking water, were ensured at all centres, it added.

Alleging that 10 aspirants died, state BJP president Babulal Marandi demanded a judicial investigation into the matter, besides compensation and jobs to the dependents of the deceased.

"Candidates are being made to stand in queues from midnight and run in the scorching sun the next day. Adequate arrangements of health facilities have not been made at the recruitment centres," he alleged in a post on X.

"The government should immediately provide compensation and jobs to the dependents of the deceased youth. Also, a judicial probe should be conducted into this serious matter," he added. PTI

