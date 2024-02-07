'Life partner of brave Jharkhand warrior': Hemant Soren's wife shares wedding anniv post

Kalpana Soren, wife of jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, said on their 18th wedding anniversary on Wednesday that she is the life partner of a "brave Jharkhand warrior" and will always be his strength.

She said her husband was not with the family on their wedding anniversary but she will not be emotional as she was confident that the JMM leader will "defeat (the) conspiracy and emerge a winner".

Kalpana’s pledge

"Hemantji did not accept to bow down, to protect the identity and existence of Jharkhand. He chose to dedicate himself and fight the conspiracy,” she posted on X.

“Today is our 18th wedding anniversary but Hemantji is not among the family or children. We believe that he will defeat this conspiracy and emerge as a winner and join us soon.

"I am the life partner of a brave Jharkhand warrior. I will not be emotional today. Like Hemantji, I will smile even in difficult circumstances and become his strength of courage and struggle," she added.

‘I will fight’

After the ruling JMM-led alliance proved its majority on February 5, Kalpana Soren took to X to announce that the "fight against injustice and oppression will continue".

Kalpana Soren said: "I have fought, and I will continue to fight! We have won, and we will win!"

“Our brave forefathers fought against injustice and oppression, and now the time has come again. May your love and blessings remain the same."

Hemant’s arrest

Kalpana Soren, a homemaker with MTech and MBA qualifications, completed her school education in Odisha and obtained her engineering and MBA degrees from Bhubaneswar.

Hemant Soren was arrested after he resigned as the chief minister on January 31.