Jharkhand: Ruling alliance claims ‘deliberate delay’ by Guv in swearing in Champai

With Hemant Soren taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) late Wednesday (January 31), Jharkhand is staring at a constitutional crisis with the state’s Governor, CP Radhakrishnan, allegedly delaying the swearing-in of a new chief minister.

The ruling JMM-Congress coalition backed the appointment of veteran JMM legislator Champai Soren as the new chief minister moments before Hemant Soren was taken into ED custody. The decision was also conveyed personally by Hemant to the Governor when the former was escorted to the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi to allow him to submit his resignation as CM before being taken into custody.

Champai, the JMM stalwart from Seraikela Assembly constituency and a contemporary of party founder Shibu Soren from the days of the Jharkhand statehood agitation, had also formally written to the Governor staking claim to lead the coalition as its CM.

Buying BJP more time?

Sources in the ruling alliance confirmed to The Federal that the Governor had given an appointment to Champai and his coalition’s MLAs for Wednesday evening, following which it was expected that the time for swearing in the new CM will be decided. Congress MLA from Mahagama, Dipika Pandey Singh, however, claimed that the Governor “refused to meet” the JMM and Congress MLAs when they reached the Raj Bhawan.

A senior JMM lawmaker told The Federal that though the ruling alliance has the numbers to prove its majority, the “deliberate delay” in swearing in Champai as the new CM smacked of a “plot to allow the BJP more time to poach MLAs and topple the government”.

In his letter to the Governor, Champai has claimed that he has the support of 47 MLAs to form the government. The majority mark in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly is 41. The JMM, Congress and RJD have 29, 17, and one MLA while the Opposition BJP and its allies, the AJSU and Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction, have 26, three, and one MLA.

Soren’s arrest

Hemant Soren was arrested after a marathon seven hours of grilling by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. He was taken to the ED office where he will undergo a medical check-up, officials said.

Soren tendered his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan, where he went along with alliance legislators.

“Hemant Soren has resigned as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand. The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has proposed the name of senior JMM leader Champai Soren as the new CM,” state Congress president Rajesh Thakur said.

“We have staked a claim to form the new government with the support of 47 MLAs,” JMM legislative party leader Champai Soren told reporters.

Earlier, the legislators gathered at Hemant Soren’s residence elected the transport minister Champai Soren as the leader of the JMM legislative party with the party spokesperson Vinod Pandey saying that a consensus was reached on his name.

Who is Champai Soren?

A legislator from the Seraikela assembly constituency for more than three decades since 1991, Champai Soren is known to be a loyalist of JMM supremo Shibu Soren.

Born in November 1956 at Jilinggora village in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district, Champai Soren is a matriculate and father of seven children. He is the son of a farmer and is not related to the Hemant Soren's family.

Sources claimed 48-year-old Hemant Soren was “evasive” in his replies during ED questioning and hence was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Court to hear Soren's plea on Friday

The ED is expected to produce Soren before a special PMLA court and the agency will seek his remand for custodial interrogation, the sources said.

Sources said the agency put across 15 questions to Soren during the second round of questioning in the case. He was first quizzed on January 20.

Soren on Thursday (February 1) moved the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the ED. A Bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra agreed to hear the plea on Friday.

The allegations of money laundering against the JMM leader pertain to the alleged illegal possession of certain immovable assets apart from his purported links with members of the “land mafia”.



(With agency inputs)