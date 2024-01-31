ED officials question Jharkhand CM, Soren alleges 'political agenda'

Backed by a large number of security personnel, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Wednesday (January 31) began questioning Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren at his residence in Ranchi in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

This is the second time the ED is questioning Soren, 48, who is also the executive president of the state’s ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). He was earlier quizzed on January 20.

MLAs in solidarity

ED officials had earlier said that the earlier questioning of the chief minister was incomplete.

Before the ED officials trooped in, JMM legislators gathered at Soren’s residence to express their solidarity with them.

Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh told PTI that all legislators stand solidly behind the chief minister.

Soren’s arrest?

Soren chaired a meeting of his alliance MLAs at his residence. His wife Kalpana Soren, who is not a legislator, was present at the meeting.

The lawmakers expressed solidarity with the Hemant Soren government at the meeting and signed a letter of support amid speculation that his wife will head the government if Soren is arrested.

One JMM MLA not at the meeting was Sita Soren, widow of Durga Soren, the elder brother of the chief minister.

Charges against ED

In an email to the ED on Sunday, Soren alleged that its actions were "motivated by political agenda" to disrupt the government's functioning and claimed that the insistence to record his statement again on or before January 31 "reeked of malice".

The agency has seized Rs 36 lakh, an SUV and some "incriminating" documents during search operations at Soren’s house in Delhi on Monday.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders were clamped in key areas of Ranchi. PTI said a three-member team has been formed to oversee the law and order situation in the Jharkhand capital.