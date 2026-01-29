Congress top brass to Jharkhand MLAs: No change in ministerial setup

The Congress high command has adopted a firm stance in response to demands from a section of its Jharkhand MLAs seeking a review of ministerial berths allotted to the party in the state. The leadership has made it clear that no changes will be made to the existing ministerial setup.

At a meeting held on Wednesday (January 28) at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s 10 Rajaji Marg residence in New Delhi, the party’s top leadership—including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and national general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal—met leaders of the Jharkhand unit.

Discipline over dissent

The unit allegedly cited the poor performances of the current ministers as the reason for seeking a review. However, the leadership responded by urging the state unit to focus on strengthening the organisation instead of internal infighting.

“You have to realise that your existence is only due to Congress,” the Congress top brass, including Kharge and Rahul, told the Jharkhand unit, insiders told The Federal. The leadership further demanded that the grievances should be made on the party's platform instead of taking them public.

Also Read: DMK-Congress-TVK’s triangular ‘love story’ hots up ahead of TN polls

Last week, five disgruntled Congress MLAs—Rajesh Kachhap (deputy CLP) from Khijri (ST), Bhushan Bara from Simdega (ST), Naman Bixal Kongari from Kolebira (ST), Sona Ram Sinku from Jagannathpur (ST), and Suresh Kumar Baitha from Kanke (SC)—had met Kharge and Venugopal in New Delhi to press their case.

Performance concerns

According to sources, the group told the leadership that the four Congress ministers—Radha Krishna Kishore, Irfan Ansari, Deepika Pandey Singh, and Shilpi Neha Tirkey—had failed to deliver, leading to dissatisfaction among legislators and the public.

Two MLAs who were part of the delegation later told The Federal, “We met the leadership to acquaint them that it was with great difficulty that we have come to power in Jharkhand. We want to utilize this opportunity to the maximum to strengthen our position in the state’s public. We have to see how our party can become sharper and do better.

"We have got four ministers in the coalition government. All of us 16 MLAs are capable. We just told the leadership that they should survey the performance of the four ministers we have and analyse whether their performance is satisfactory.”

No change likely

Party insiders said the dissatisfied MLAs must accept that the current ministerial lineup is final. Radha Krishna Kishore, according to the leadership, represents the SC community and has a “better understanding and intellect” on economic matters.“This is why even Rahulji also deemed that finance is best suited to him,” said an AICC office bearer.

The leadership, sources added, is also unwilling to reconsider Irfan Ansari’s position as he remains the party’s key Muslim face in the state.

Similarly, Deepika Pandey Singh and Shilpi Neha Tirkey are regarded as important women's faces from the OBC and Adivasi communities, respectively.

Focus shifts to SIR, PESA

After the meeting, Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee chief Keshav Mahto Kamlesh denied any internal rift. Speaking to The Federal, Kamlesh said the discussions focused on building a momentum around the SIR issue, strengthening booth-level organisation, MNREGDA, and organisational revamp, adding that “everything is fine” within the state unit.

Also Read: ‘No question of alliance strain with DMK’: AICC in-charge Chodankar

The state leadership further urged Rahul Gandhi to visit Jharkhand to celebrate the “grand success” of PESA implementation. Sources say Rahul assured them he would do so after the Parliament session.