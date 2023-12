20 years of looting pushed Jharkhand into backwardness: Hemant Soren

Chaibasa, Dec 16 (PTI) Asserting that his government was working to uplift the economic condition of Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said the state had a surplus budget when it was formed but over the last 20 years its resources were "looted" by the people who ruled it.

Addressing a public meeting in Manjhari block in West Singhbhum district, he said people became poor because of this loot and they were forced to migrate to other states in search of livelihood.

"Jharkhand was born strong and healthy but the previous governments turned it weak. Jharkhand had a surplus budget when it came into being but the governments that came to power thereafter looted and sucked the blood out of it to such an extent that it turned into a 'BIMARU' state," he said.

"The people became poor and unemployed because of this loot, which forced them to migrate to other states in search of livelihood," he added.

Soren said that after two years Jharkhand will turn 25, comparing it to a youth who is ready to shoulder all responsibilities of his family.

He said 'Apki Yojana, Apki Sarkar, Apke Dwar' (your schemes and your government at your doorstep) programme was aimed at pulling the state out of its backwardness by reaching the welfare schemes to the people at their doorsteps.

He claimed that during the previous government, people did not know who their Block Development Officer or Circle Officer was, but under his rule, the same officials were travelling even on inaccessible paths to reach out to each and every village.

"We are committed to providing 'roti, kapda, makan' (food, clothing and housing) to everyone," Soren said.

"We are trying to enact a law to reserve 3rd and 4th grade jobs for local tribals and indigenous people, but every time some vested interest is hindering our efforts with litigations," he added.

The chief minister inaugurated 94 projects and laid the foundation stone of 231 projects at the function. The cumulative worth of these projects is over Rs 500 crore. PTI

