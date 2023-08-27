Chhattisgarh: EC to initiate strict measures to curb distribution of cash, liquor, freebies

Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar has said that stringent measures will be initiated to curb the transportation of cash and liquor, and doling out freebies for the purpose of inducing voters during the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh.

Addressing a press conference after reviewing the poll preparedness in Raipur, the CEC said that the objective of the commission is to ensure free, fair, and maximum participation in elections. The Election Commission of India has also directed the officials to strictly monitor and curb activities related to the distribution of liquor, drugs, cash, and freebies in the state to efficiently assess the election expenditure. Interestingly, the EC move has come even before the announcement of the model code of conduct in the poll-bound state.



Besides, checking of private planes and helicopters arriving in the state will also be started in the next few days. The Election Commission will come out with the detailed guidelines in this regard soon.



Kumar said persons with disabilities will be provided the facility to vote from home, besides elders above 80 years. Along with this, a special campaign is being conducted to include the names of eligible people of five primitive tribes in the voter list to ensure the participation of tribals in the elections.



The CEC said that in view of the request of political parties, the second special summary revision work of the voter list in Chhattisgarh has been extended for 10 days. Earlier, this campaign was scheduled to continue till August 31, but will now run till September 11.



During its three-day visit, the Election Commission had meetings with representatives of political parties, collectors, SPs of various districts and senior officers of police and administration as well as officials of enforcement agencies and reviewed the election preparations in Chhattisgarh.

