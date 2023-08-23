‘Yamraj ji overruled Heath Streak’s death’: Memes, funny reactions flood internet

Memes and funny reactions have flooded the internet after former Zimbabwe cricket team captain Heath Streak quashed reports of his death in the media.

Streak, who is suffering from cancer, slammed those who were spreading rumours about his death. He termed the social media posts on his death as “malicious”.

It was former Zimbabwean fast bowler Henry Olonga who posted the news of Streak’s “death” on X (Twitter) on Wednesday morning (August 23). However, Olonga himself, a few hours later, said he connected with Streak and he is alive.

“Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP @ZimCricketv legend. The greatest all-rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you. See you on the other side when my bowling spell comes to an end,” Olonga had posted.

Later, he deleted it, and wrote a fresh post with a screenshot of his conversation with Streak, “I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks.”

Soon after it was confirmed that Streak is alive and doing well, netizens took to X to post memes and funny reactions. Former India opening batsman Virender Sehwag too joined in.

“Thank you for confirming Henry. Glad Yamraj ji overruled,” wrote Sehwag on X.

“The third umpire has called him back lol. Best umpire ever,” wrote a user named Naveen.

“Henry Review system,” posted another user.

Here are some of the memes and reactions.





Thank you for confirming Henry.

Glad Yamraj ji overruled. https://t.co/7udI7v6c1V — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 23, 2023





Henry Review system 😄😄 — Shankar (@Shankar018) August 23, 2023



