Manav Thakkar scripts history at WTT Star Contender in Chennai

Manav Thakkar on Saturday (March 29) scripted history by becoming the first Indian to reach the semifinals of a WTT Star Contender event.

The 24-year-old from Gujarat entered the last-four stage of the WTT Star Contender 2025 at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Manav, the World No. 63, and India's No. 1 male player claimed victory in successive five-game thrillers over Germany’s Andre Bertelsmeier (3-2: 10-12, 12-10, 15-13, 6-11, 11-5) and South Korea’s World No. 43 Lim Jong-hoon (3-2: 5-11, 12-10, 3-11, 11-6, 11-1), an Olympic medallist, to reach the semifinals.

Sharath retires

Earlier in the day, table tennis legend Achanta Sharat Kamal bid adieu to the sport after losing his Round of 16 match to his doubles partner Snehit Suravajjula 0-3 (9-11, 8-11, 9-11).

However, Snehit’s sensational run came to an end with a defeat against France’s Thibault Poret. Flavien Coton recorded back-to-back upsets to enter the semifinals, while Oh Jun-sung completed the quartet with his win over Tomislav Pucar.

With his run in the event coming to an end, Sharath played a spirited exhibition match against Egypt’s Omar Assar, which served as his final goodbye, before delivering an emotional address to the gathered crowd, during which he underlined his intent to continue contributing to table tennis – albeit from the other side.

“Somewhere down the line I had felt it’s enough and I wanted to explore the possibility of giving back to the sport from the other side of the court. I have done my part as a player, I felt I had contributed enough to the country as a player, and I want to contribute from the other side, as an administrator, or a coach, a mentor, or even as just a senior player,” Sharath.

Doubles champions

In women’s singles, Shin Yu-bin (South Korea) advanced comfortably, sweeping past Miyu Nagasaki (Japan) in straight games 3-0 (11-3, 12-10, 11-8). Honoka Hashimoto’s (Japan) strong form persisted as she defeated Joo Cheonhui (South Korea) 3-1 (11-6, 11-2, 11-13, 11-6), while Miwa Harimoto (Japan) cruised past Yuan Wan (Germany) 3-1: 11-8, 3-11, 11-6, 11-4. South Korea’s Kim Nayeong stunned sixth seed Adriana Diaz 3-0 (11-3, 11-9, 12-10) to completed a commanding win to reach the final four.

In an electrifying showdown to close out the day, South Korea’s Lim Jong-hoon and An Jae-hyun powered their way to the men’s doubles crown, defeating top seeds Tomokazu Harimoto and Sora Matsushima 3-1 (11-4, 11-13, 11-2, 11-3) with commanding flair.

The women’s doubles final, meanwhile, was a nail-biting thriller, as Japan’s Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara battled past Shin Yu-bin and Ryu Hanna, sealing a dramatic five-game contest 3-2 (9-11, 11-9, 13-11, 12-14, 11-5).

WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025 boasts 600 ranking points for winners and a $275,000 prize purse, with top global paddlers in action.