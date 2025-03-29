Sharath Kamal retires with Round of 16 loss at WTT Star Contender in Chennai

Indian table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal’s illustrious career came to an end on Saturday afternoon (March 29) in front of his home fans in Chennai as he lost his men’s singles pre-quarterfinals match at the WTT Star Contender 2025.

Five-time Olympian Sharath bowed out with a 0-3 loss to his doubles partner Snehit Suravajjula at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the same venue where he played his first national and international tournaments more than 25 years ago.

Fans cheer Sharath

Snehit won 11-9, 11-8, 11-9 against Sharath in 25 minutes. It was the end of an era, as the match ended at 1:41 PM amid huge cheers and chants of “Sharath, Sharath” from the fans.

All eyes were on Sharath as he fought hard till the end but the 24-year-old Snehit, a wildcard entrant, prevailed in straight games.

Sharath's achievements

Sharath’s storied career saw him win 10 national titles, participating in five Olympics between 2004 and 2024, and bagging 13 Commonwealth Games medals (7 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze). He was awarded India’s highest sporting honour Khel Ratna, and is also a recipient of Padma Shri and Arjuna Award. He was India’s flag-bearer along with badminton player P V Sindhu at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On Friday, Sharath and Snehit lost in the semifinals of the men’s doubles.

The WTT Star Contender 2025 Chennai boasts 600 ranking points for winners and a $275,000 prize purse, with top global paddlers in action.