Photos: Sharath Kamal retires, fans salute table tennis legend

Curtains came down on Indian table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal’s illustrious career on Saturday (March 29) in his home city – Chennai.

Sharath bid adieu to the sport at the very venue – Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium where he first played his national and international tournaments more than 25 years ago.

Round of 16 loss

The 42-year-old Sharath bowed out after losing in the pre-quarterfinals (Round of 16) of the WTT Star Contender 2025. Sharath was defeated by his doubles partner Snehit Suravajjula 0-3 (9-11, 8-11, 9-11).

It was an emotional moment for Sharath, a five-time Olympian and winner of a record 10 national championships, to end his professional career in front of his home fans, who came in good numbers and filled the stands with chants of “Sharath, Sharath”.

Sharath’s storied career saw him win 10 national titles, participating in five Olympics between 2004 and 2024, and bagging 13 Commonwealth Games medals (7 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze). He was awarded India’s highest sporting honour Khel Ratna, and is also a recipient of Padma Shri and Arjuna Award. He was India’s flag-bearer along with badminton player P V Sindhu at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sharath honoured

After the loss to Snehit, Sharath played an exhibition game and fans paid rich tributes to him. He was honoured by the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), the organisers, in the presence of his family, and presented a memento with words of appreciation for him.

The words on the plaque given by Stupa Sports Analytics and Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) read, “To Achanta Sharath Kamal. With deepest admiration for a lifetime dedicated to Table Tennis. A trailblazer, mentor and true icon - Your journey has not only redefined excellence in Indian Table Tennis, but also inspired generations to dream bigger and strive harder. From countless victories to moments of quiet resilience, your legacy will continue to echo across every table, every match, and every young athlete who dares to believe.”

Sharath acknowledged the fans’ support and was seen interacting with them and posing for photographs.

