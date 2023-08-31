World Cup ticket sales at 8 pm today for India games in Chennai, Delhi, Pune

Tickets for three further ICC World Cup 2023 matches will go on general sale today (August 31) at 8 PM IST via the official ticketing website, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.

Fans can buy World Cup tickets for India’s matches in Chennai, Delhi and Pune at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

The World Cup ticket release will feature the following matches:

Sunday 8 October – India v Australia, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Wednesday 11 October – India v Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Thursday 19 October – India v Bangladesh, MCA International Stadium, Pune

Tickets for other India fixtures at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will go on sale on the following dates at 8 PM IST:

1 September: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

2 September: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

3 September: India match (vs Pakistan) at Ahmedabad

15 September: Semi-Finals and Final

Earlier, the first lot of tickets for the marquee World Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 14 was sold out within an hour after ICC's ticketing partner 'Book My Show' opened its exclusive pre-sale window.

While there will be another round of general sale for the India-Pakistan match on September 3, there is a chance that there would be a complete sell-out within hours, like it happened on Tuesday for all the Mastercard holders.

The 2023 World Cup will showcase the very best of cricket in one day and combine the unique Indian passion for cricket with the national pride of all competing nations Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka to create an unrivalled global sporting occasion.