World Cup 2023 tickets for semi-finals, final: Sale starts today (September 15) at 8 PM IST

Tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finals in Mumbai and Kolkata and the final in Ahmedabad go on general sale tonight (September 15) as the 10-team tournament draws nearer with hundreds of millions of fans around the world ready to be a part of it.

Starting at 8 PM IST, Friday (September 15), fans can secure their seats for the semi-finals and the final of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 by visiting the official ticketing website https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com

The upcoming ticket release will feature the following matches:

Wednesday, 15 November - Semi-final 1, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Thursday, 16 November - Semi-final 2, Eden Gardens in Kolkata

Sunday 19 November - Final, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

“The Men’s Cricket World Cup is the culmination of national pride, memorable moments, cricketing heritage and an occasion to celebrate with others, perfectly packaged into one-day global showcase with the 10 competing nations Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka ready for action,” the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a media release.

The World Cup begins in Ahmedabad on October 5 with last edition’s finalists England and New Zealand facing. The tournament concludes on November 19 at the same venue.