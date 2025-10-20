Will Messi play in Kerala? Argentina's friendly has become a political football

Ever since the tour plan of the Argentina national football team was proposed by Kerala’s department of sports last year, controversy has refused to die down. What was projected as Kerala’s biggest-ever sporting spectacle, a friendly match featuring Lionel Messi and the world champions, has now become a subject of administrative confusion, political wrangling, and international uncertainty.

After mooting the idea in early June 2025, Kerala’s Sports Minister V Abdurahiman officially announced that Argentina would play a friendly match in the state this November, calling it “a proud moment for Kerala”.

The declaration immediately set off a wave of excitement among football fans, predominantly in Malappuram and Kozhikode regions where Albiceleste colours have long been part of the local football identity.

Argentina confirmed match

In August, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed a November friendly in India within the FIFA window (November 10-18). Kerala officials celebrated the announcement, saying it validated months of groundwork.

After the date was tentatively set for November 17, a representative from the AFA visited the proposed venue in Kochi, chosen after initial discussions about Thiruvananthapuram’s Greenfield Stadium. The official reportedly expressed satisfaction with the arrangements during the inspection.

Also Read: Argentina to play FIFA friendly in Kerala in November

Twist in tale

But a major twist was in the making, with the Spanish sports outlet TyC Sports dropping a bombshell last week that the match schedule involving India might change, followed by noted football journalist Gaston Edul in his X post stating that the India match has been put off, and that the team will be playing their two international friendlies in Angola.

Later reports from La Nación, a leading Argentine newspaper, claimed the India leg had been cancelled due to “contractual breaches and logistical complications”.

The AFA reportedly cited delays in payments, inadequate facilities, and uncertainty over the local partner’s capacity. The Kerala Sports Department and Reporter TV dismissed these as misunderstandings, saying the match was “still on”.

Also Read: Messi's India tour schedule: Argentina captain to visit 4 cities; meet PM Modi

Efforts to resolve issues

According to sources, efforts were underway to resolve the issues, with AFA representatives later visiting Kochi to inspect the proposed venues and hotels.

“Even though it’s a friendly, it’s still an official, FIFA-recognised match that contributes to world rankings. There’s a set procedure for such events, and we’ve already secured the mandatory backing of the Asian Football Confederation. Our current focus is on ensuring compliance from both AFA and FIFA. If we succeed — and I’m optimistic we will — Kochi could host not just this fixture but more international friendlies in the future, especially with the stadium being upgraded to FIFA standards at an estimated cost of around Rs 70 crore”, said Anto Augustine, the Managing Director of Reporter TV.

Also Read: No doubt about Messi’s visit later this year: Kerala sports minister

The sceptics

From the outset, the proposed friendly match had drawn scepticism. Sports commentators and former players questioned its relevance, arguing that a one-off friendly would do little for local football development or infrastructure. Critics saw it as a publicity-driven exercise, while the government insisted it would elevate Kerala’s global sporting profile and boost tourism.

The debate deepened when Sports Minister V Abdurahiman’s Spain visit at a cost of around Rs 13 lakh, undertaken to finalise talks with the AFA, was criticised as wasteful. Even as Reporter TV, managed by the Augustine brothers, spearheaded promotions, doubts persisted over the project’s cost, coordination, and lasting value for Kerala football.

Also Read: Messi-led Argentina will play in Kerala, says minister amid sponsor issue

Political controversy

Although last-minute efforts are on to salvage the match, the controversy has already spilled into the political arena. With local self-government elections approaching, the Opposition, at the grassroot level now, has started accusing the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) of using the Argentina match as a political spectacle.

Opposition leaders said the government was “selling dreams” to voters and using Messi’s name to deflect attention from real political issues.

Malappuram, the nerve-centre of Kerala’s football fandom, has become a symbol of the political subtext. Political observers note that a successful match could translate into goodwill among young voters in the region, a traditional stronghold for the United Democratic Front (UDF), where football could hold a significant cultural sway.

Another twist came when a section on social media pointed out Argentina’s recent pro-Israel stance at the UN, arguing that the LDF’s enthusiasm was misplaced given its own pro-Palestine rhetoric.

The Kerala Sports Department has not released an official statement since. Minister Abdurahiman, when approached by reporters the other day, declined to comment, saying only that “talks are still on”.

Also Read: Lionel Messi to visit Kerala in October; to attend public event

Stakes far beyond sport

The episode now carries stakes far beyond sport. For the LDF government, successfully bringing Argentina to Kerala would symbolise administrative efficiency and global reach, a major public-relations boost before the elections.

Failure, however, could turn into a political embarrassment, fuelling Opposition claims of mismanagement and false promises.

For fans, it’s an emotional roller-coaster. Across Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kochi, buildings still display Argentine flags, while local traders have stocked Messi jerseys that may never be sold.

Whether the event ultimately happens or not, it has already exposed the fragile intersection of politics, publicity, and sport in Kerala where a dream of seeing Messi play on Indian soil briefly united a state, only to divide it once again along political lines.