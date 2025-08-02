Messi's India tour schedule: Argentina captain to visit 4 cities; meet PM Modi

Argentina football legend Lionel Messi is likely to visit Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi and may also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a report in PTI on Saturday (August 2), Messi is set to visit India in December.

All arrangements have been finalised, including booking the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, but an official confirmation from Messi is still awaited, the report said, citing sources.

Messi to land in Kolkata

"It’s been finalised and we are waiting for an official announcement from Messi, maybe on his social media handle anytime soon," said the source.

"As of now we have agreed on the proposed itinerary and we are just awaiting an official announcement from his social media, which would be in anytime soon,” the source added.

As per the itinerary, Messi will land in Kolkata on the night of December 12 around 10 pm and will stay for two days and one night – the longest stop on his tour.

70-foot Messi statue

The Argentina captain’s Kolkata schedule on December 13 will begin at 9 am with a meet-and-greet event, followed by the unveiling of a 70-foot statue of him at the Lake Town Sribhumi on VIP Road.

Organisers claim this will be the first-ever and tallest statue of the World Cup winner anywhere in the world.

He will then head to Eden Gardens, where the ‘GOAT Concert’ and ‘GOAT Cup’ will be held from 12 noon to 1:30 pm.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to felicitate Messi during the Eden Gardens programme.

Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Delhi legs

On the evening of December 13, Messi is slated to travel to Ahmedabad to attend a private event hosted by the Adani Foundation at their Shantigram headquarters.

He will then reach Mumbai for events on December 14, including a meet-and-greet at CCI at 3:45pm, followed by the GOAT Concert and GOAT Cup at the Wankhede Stadium at 5:30pm.

“We’ve booked the Wankhede Stadium for the GOAT Cup at 5:45pm on December 14,” the source said.

Meeting with PM, Kotla celebration

On December 15, Messi will be in New Delhi, where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed by a GOAT Concert and GOAT Cup at Feroz Shah Kotla at 2:15 pm.

At each city, Messi will be conducting a “masterclass” with children, aimed at inspiring the next generation of Indian footballers.

"Messi will be imparting masterclass with kids at every centre. The main idea is to celebrate Messi’s success, giving little bit, for instance 30 to 40 minutes to motivate the young generation of players. So, masterclass and interaction with Messi.”

Messi’s India tour: Proposed itinerary

December 12: Arrival in Kolkata (10 pm).

December 13 (Kolkata): 9 am – Meet and greet event; Statue unveiling (70-feet) at Lake Town Sribhumi, VIP Road; 12 noon to 1:30 pm – GOAT Concert at Eden Gardens followed by GOAT Cup; December 13 (Evening): Adani Foundation private event at Shantigram, Ahmedabad.

December 14 (Mumbai): Meet and greet at CCI (3:45 pm); GOAT Concert at Wankhede Stadium (5:30 pm).

December 15 (New Delhi): Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi; GOAT Concert at Feroz Shah Kotla (2:15 pm).

(With agency inputs)