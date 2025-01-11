Lionel Messi to visit Kerala in October; to attend public event

So, it's happening. As we reported last November, Lionel Messi is visiting Kerala.

The legendary Argentinian player Lionel Messi will visit Kerala on October 25, and he will stay in the state for seven days, according to state Sports Minister V. Abdurahman, who announced at an event in Kozhikode on Saturday (January 11). Messi is expected to remain in the state until November 2, local media reports said.

Besides playing a previously scheduled friendly match, Messi will also participate in a public event, the details of which are not yet available.

Kerala keen to bring Messi

After winning the Qatar World Cup, Argentina had informed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) of their willingness to play a friendly match in India. However, the AIFF declined the proposal, citing their inability to bear the expenses. Learning this, Abdurahman sent a letter to Claudio Tapia, the president of the Argentine Football Association. The minister travelled to Spain to meet Argentinian officials to discuss the same.

Also Read: For football-crazy Kerala, FIFA World Cup is its biggest festival

Following the minister’s invitation, the Argentine football team agreed to visit India.

After their 2022 World Cup triumph, the Argentine Football Association had expressed gratitude to their fans in Kerala through a special mention.