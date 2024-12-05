Vinod Kambli been to rehab 14 times, has severe health issues: Friend

Former ace cricketer Vinod Kambli's recent public appearance, looking frail and unsteady on his feet, at a memorial event for legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar, left many cricketing fans shocked and worried about his health.

In a video, which has gone viral, Kambli, who met childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar at Achrekar’s memorial event, clutched Tendulkar’s hand and refused to let it go. Kambli seemed visibly frail, physically weak and unable to stand properly.

Considered two of the finest cricketing talents in the country, Tendulkar and Kambli began their cricketing journeys on a promising note. Though both went on to represent India at the highest level, Kambli's career went downhill quickly, largely due to disciplinary issues, say experts.

'Been to rehab 14 times'

A report in The Times of India quoted Marcus Couto, a former first-class umpire, who admitted that Kambli had “severe, multiple health issues".

Further, he said that it’s no use for Kambli to go to rehab since he has already been there 14 times! “Thrice we took him to a rehab in Vasai,” he said, according to the report.

Couto had gone to visit Kambli at his residence in Bandra in August when a video of theformer India batsman, struggling to walk on the street went viral on socialmedia.

Over the years, Kambli’s well-known issues with alcohol addiction led to many of his cricketing colleagues distancing themselves from him. But, the members of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team have also stepped forward to offer assistance.

1983 India squad ready to help

According to former India fast bowler Balwinder Singh Sandhu, the legendary Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev had also wanted to help Kambli. But Kapil had made it clear that Kambli must take the first step and join a rehab before they were willing to help him financially.

Sandhu noted, "He has to check into rehab himself first. Only if he does that, we are ready to foot the bill, irrespective of how long the treatment lasts."

The 1983 World Cup heroes had previously got together to financially support former opener and coach Anshuman Gaekwad during his battle with cancer.

This is a testimony to the intense camaraderie the 1983 Indian cricket squad shares even today.