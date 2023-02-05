FIR against former cricketer Vinod Kambli after wife alleges drunken assault

Kambli allegedly hurled a broken frying pan handle at Andrea, leaving her with a head injury

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has been booked for allegedly assaulting and abusing his wife in a drunken state on Friday. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR though no arrest has been made yet, an official told news agency PTI on Sunday.

The alleged incident took place at Kambli’s home in suburban Bandra 1 pm and 1.30 pm on Friday. Kambli’s wife Andrea has alleged in the police complaint that the former international cricketer came home drunk and started abusing her.

The couple’s 12 year-old son intervened, but Kambli allegedly went into the kitchen, brought the handle of a broken frying pan, and hurled it at Andrea, leaving her with a head injury, said the official from Bandra police station. Andrea was reportedly treated for her injuries at Bandra’s Bhabha Hospital.

Also read: Vinod Kambli in financial crisis: ‘Sachin knows everything but…’

Advertisement

Based on her complaint, Bandra police on Friday registered an FIR against Kambli with charges under IPC Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), the official said. An investigation is on, he added.

Kambli played 17 Tests for India, scoring 1,084 runs, and 104 ODIs, scoring 2,477 runs. His short Test career included two double centuries.

(With agency inputs)