Former cricketer Vinod Kambli struggles to walk on street; watch video

In a video shared widely online, former cricketer Vinod Kambli has been captured struggling to walk or even stand up straight and is finally helped to a waiting auto.

Though it was not clear what caused his condition, some guessed it was too much alcohol while others speculated whether he was ill once again.

After all, the 52-year-old had suffered a heart attack in 2013 while driving. A policeman had rushed him to Lilavati Hospital, which saved his life.

The former swashbuckling batter has also undergone angioplasty in two blocked arteries.

Kambli’s rise and downfall

Kambli, a friend and contemporary of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, was once touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket.

He made his ODI debut for India at Sharjah in 1991, against Pakistan. Two years later, he made his Test debut as well — against England at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.