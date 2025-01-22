Exclusive | Massimo Costantini: 'Want to make India a table tennis powerhouse'

In an exclusive conversation with The Federal, the Indian table tennis team's head coach Massimo Costantini shared his vision for India’s future in the sport. Speaking with The Federal's sports journalist Aprameya C at the 86th Senior Nationals in Surat, the Italian coach emphasised the importance of nurturing talent and creating the right environment for success. “Nationals are the best showcase of the Indian level. It’s a big springboard for players to enter the national and international scene,” he noted.

Costantini, now in his third stint with the Indian team, expressed his admiration for the country’s growing passion for table tennis. “I always dream of India becoming a powerhouse in table tennis. The response from the government, Sports Authority of India, and state associations has been tremendous,” he said.

Vision for Olympic success

When asked about India’s chances for a medal at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, Costantini was clear about his priorities. “We can expect medals only when we have a proper environment,” he stated. Drawing parallels with powerhouses like China, he stressed the need for infrastructure, training, and support to achieve top performances.

Reflecting on Sharath Kamal’s legacy and the next generation, Costantini highlighted the importance of blending youth with experience. “Players like Sathiyan and others in their prime are crucial for a balanced environment. Everyone deserves an equal opportunity to shine,” he explained.

Breaking into world's top 10

Costantini remains optimistic about India breaking into the world’s top 10 and challenging the dominance of countries like China. “India’s women are already in the top 10, and the men are close at 12th. My goal is to place India in the top four in Asia, which would put us in strong contention for an Olympic medal,” he said.

Acknowledging the challenges, Costantini emphasised the need for consistent progress. “Reaching the top four in Asia means competing with Japan, Korea, and Taipei. Once we’re there, the path to Olympic success becomes clearer,” he concluded.

