TT Nationals: PSPB, RSPB bag team titles after thrilling finals in Surat

In two thrilling finals at the 86th Senior National and Inter-State Table Tennis Championships, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) and Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) clinched a title apiece in showdowns between the two in men’s and women’s team events in Surat on Wednesday (January 22).

Both summit clashes at the Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium were decided in the fifth and final ties. First, RSPB women edged PSPB 3-2, and in the men’s final, RSPB were denied a double crown as defending champions PSPB overturned a 0-2 deficit to emerge victorious 3-2.

PSPB’s 27th title

Overall, this was PSPB’s record 27th senior national men’s team title, and they had to fight hard to secure this one, with the victory sealed by local hero and Olympian Harmeet Desai in the decider against Akash Pal.

The men’s final began on a shaky note for PSPB, as RSPB’s Akash tamed Ankur Bhattacharjee with relentless rallies and pinpoint precision, giving RSPB an early 1-0 lead. The pressure mounted when Anirban Ghosh overcame PSPB’s Harmeet in a dramatic comeback from 0-2 down to claim the next three games, pushing RSPB to a 2-0 advantage.

Trailing 0-2, it was local boy Manav Thakkar who brought PSPB back into contention with a win over Jeet Chandra in the third tie. The presence of legend Sharath Kamal in the squad seemed to have done wonders for PSPB after being 0-2 down.

After Manav’s win, Ankur put the match on level terms at 2-2 with a commanding 3-1 victory over Anirban. The result saw some tense moments where RSPB squad members argued with the umpires over a point awarded to Ankur.

Harmeet seals title in final tie

In the fifth and final tie, Harmeet stepped up with deft backhand flicks and tactical brilliance. He dismantled Akash, completing PSPB’s comeback and securing their 27th title.

This victory also marked a fitting farewell for Sharath, who likely made his final appearance for PSPB, after playing only in the group stage in Surat. The team’s triumph served as a heartfelt tribute to the veteran Olympian, underscoring their unyielding dominance and resilience under pressure.

Sutirtha shines for RSPB

In the women’s final, the fate of the Railways women revolved around Sutirtha Mukherjee’s ability to inspire her squad with her commanding presence and undeniable skill. A two-time national champion and the most seasoned player on the roster, she took charge from the outset. With ruthless precision, Sutirtha overpowered PSPB’s lead player, Yashaswini Ghorpade, leaving no room for a response and setting an early tone of dominance.