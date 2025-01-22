WTT Star Contender in Chennai: Sharath Kamal hopes to start ‘table tennis movement'

Indian table tennis legend and local hero Sharath Kamal played a big part in Chennai getting to host the prestigious World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender event for the first time, from March 25 to 30.

The decision about Chennai hosting WTT Star Contender with a prize money of $275,000 was announced on Tuesday evening (January 21). This is a big achievement for Sharath, in his short administrative career.

World's best players to arrive in Chennai

WTT Star Contender events in India have been previously held in Goa in 2023 and 2024.

In Chennai, the qualifying rounds of WTT Star Contender will be held on March 25 and 26, and the main draw from March 27 to 30 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. According to Sharath, with this event, he and the authorities hope to “mobilise a table tennis movement in India”.

“It’s one of the top-tier tournaments in the WTT Series. We are expecting some of the best players in the world to turn up. I did not think I would be able to take the event to Chennai so soon in my administrative career. I am really happy it has happened with the support of the government of Tamil Nadu,” Sharath, who is currently in Surat for the 86th Senior Table Tennis Championships, told The Federal on Wednesday (January 22).

MoU to be signed soon

He added, “The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has come forward and supported the event to be hosted in a very short time. We reached out to them only at the end of December 2024, and the MoU will be signed soon.”

Sharath, who is from Chennai, recalled his first international tournament in the city. “I played my first international tournament in Chennai – the Junior Asian Championships in 1999 at the same venue. I am happy that I can take an international event there.”

The 42-year-old, who is playing for Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) at the nationals, said that the event in Chennai would help Indian players, and urged the spectators to watch high-quality action.

“This event will help a lot of Indian players and also spectators can watch the best players play in Chennai. It will be a great table tennis experience. I hope with this WTT Contender Star tournament, we, Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), Stupa, the main organisers, and myself will be able to mobilise a table tennis movement in India,” he said.

While the Chennai event is now for one year as of now, Sharath said they are planning to host for the next three to four years, and hailed the city for organising several international sports tournaments.

What TN Dy CM said

“We are hoping that it would be a marquee event, trying to have it for the next three to four years in Chennai. The city is a great hosting venue. In the last couple of years, Chennai has hosted a lot of international sports events like Chess Olympiad, F4 Grand Prix, ATP Tennis, the Asian Hockey. Now, we are adding the table tennis international event to the kitty which will make Chennai a great sporting destination. This would not have been feasible with the support of the Tamil Nadu government,” he said.

Earlier, on Tuesday, in a press release, Tamil Nadu’s Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, said, “Hosting the WTT Star Contender in Chennai is a proud moment for TN and reaffirms our dedication to positioning the state as India’s premier sports destination. This event not only showcases our world-class infrastructure but also inspires our youth to embrace sports as a way of life. We welcome players from around the globe and are committed to making this event a grand success.”