Sharath Kamal retires: Coach Costantini reflects on TT legend's career

Massimo Costantini, head coach of the Indian Table Tennis team, shared his thoughts on the illustrious career and legacy of Sharath Kamal, who retired from professional table tennis, last week at the WTT Star Contender 2025 in Chennai.

Sharath, a name synonymous with excellence in Indian sports, has not only achieved great success but also left a lasting impact on the Indian table tennis community.

First impressions of Sharath

In an exclusive interview with The Federal, Costantini, who joined the Indian team in 2009, recalled his first meeting with Sharath.

Despite Sharath’s loss to an Iranian player at the time, Costantini quickly recognised his potential. "Sharath has always believed in himself, and he's always been able to fight, whether on a domestic or international stage," Costantini said. This resilience and drive made Sharath a true role model for fellow athletes.

A role model for others

According to Costantini, Sharath's determination and commitment to self-improvement set him apart. "He has always been able to take himself, whether domestically or internationally, fighting for India, fighting for himself," said Costantini. Over the years, Sharath’s influence has grown, making him not only one of the top players in Indian table tennis but also a symbol of dedication and hard work.

Costantini emphasised that Sharath is a model for younger players, not just because of his talent but due to his unwavering attitude and work ethic. "He wants to learn and improve. He advises that giving that extra point can make all the difference," he explained.

Sharath's lasting impact

Sharath's legacy is one of perseverance and achievement, far beyond the victories and medals. His impact on Indian table tennis will be felt for generations. Costantini highlighted how Sharath’s consistency and willingness to push beyond limits have influenced both the Indian table tennis community and the coaching staff. "He has proven time and again his resilience, and that spirit is something every player can learn from," Costantini added.

What’s next for Sharath?

As Sharath enters a new chapter in life post-retirement, the future looks promising. Costantini believes Sharath has the potential to continue contributing to Indian table tennis, especially in a coaching role. "Sharath is already coaching very fast, and I have no doubt he will continue to help others achieve greatness," he said. Costantini hopes that Sharath’s involvement in the national team and mentoring future generations will elevate India as a leading force in the world of table tennis.

The retired player’s future plans seem bright as he takes on the role of a coach, further cementing his legacy in Indian sports.

