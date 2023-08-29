Modi pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day

While extending wishes to all sportspersons of the country on National Sports Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (August 29) paid tributes to hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary.

“On National Sports Day, my greetings to all sportspersons. India is proud of their contributions to the nation. I pay homage to Major Dhyan Chand Ji as well on his birth anniversary,” PM Modi said in his congratulatory message on X, formerly Twitter.

His cabinet colleague and fellow party leader Hardeep Singh Puri also paid tribute to the hockey legend. “On his Jayanti today, I pay tribute to ‘Wizard of Hockey’ Major Dhyan Chand Ji, one of the greatest & most inspirational players of the sport world has ever seen!” said Puri in a tweet on X.

National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29 every year to commemorate the legendary hockey player Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary.

The government of India instituted National Sports Day in 2012 both to commemorate the birth anniversary of the hockey legend, who was born on August 29 in 1905, and to promote sports and awareness about physical fitness among Indian citizens.

Born on this day in Allahabad, present-day Prayagraj, in Uttar Pradesh, Major Dhyan Chand is one the most revered and cherished sporting legend of the country. He began his career as a soldier of the British Indian Army in 1922 when he was barely 17. He played hockey tournaments at regimental level and in a span of few years majored into big league when he was selected to the Indian squad for 1928 Olympics.

With his unparalleled mastery over the game, while becoming the highest goal scorer, Major Dhyan Chand earned the sobriquets of The Wizard and The Magicians, even as he steered India to gold wins in 1928, 1932 and 1936 Olympics. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, India’s highest sporting honour, is named after the legend.

In a befitting tribute to the national icon and in recognition of his massive contribution to Indian sports, the Indian government declared his birthday as National Sports Day in 2012. It recognizes and celebrates the glorious contributions of sportspersons and athletes of the country. Its objective is to promote a vibrant sports culture and physical fitness among citizens of the country.

Every year, the government celebrates National Sports Day using various themes. “Sports are an enabler to an inclusive and fit society” is the theme of this year’s National Sports Day.





(With agency inputs)