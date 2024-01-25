‘Haven’t retired yet, was misquoted’: Boxer Mary Kom issues clarification

Indian sporting legend and boxer Mary Kom on Thursday (January 25) refuted reports about her retirement from amateur boxing and clarified that what she meant was that the age limit at the Olympics prevented her participation in the global sports event. She said she was “misquoted” and that she was still focusing on her fitness in order to keep competing.

She said she was attending a school event in Dibrugarh on Wednesday (January 24) where she was motivating children and told them that though she still had the hunger to achieve in sports, the age limit in the Olympics did not allow her to participate.