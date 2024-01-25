‘Haven’t retired yet, was misquoted’: Boxer Mary Kom issues clarification
While it was reported that Mary Kom in an event on Wednesday announced her retirement from amateur boxing, she clarified that she was just trying to put across the point that age limit at the Olympics prevented her participation in the event
Indian sporting legend and boxer Mary Kom on Thursday (January 25) refuted reports about her retirement from amateur boxing and clarified that what she meant was that the age limit at the Olympics prevented her participation in the global sports event. She said she was “misquoted” and that she was still focusing on her fitness in order to keep competing.
She said she was attending a school event in Dibrugarh on Wednesday (January 24) where she was motivating children and told them that though she still had the hunger to achieve in sports, the age limit in the Olympics did not allow her to participate.
Mary Kom said that she would inform everyone when she announces her retirement.
As per guidelines of the International Boxing Association (IBA), both male and female boxers can fight in elite-level competition till the age of 40. Mary Kom is now 41 years old.
The six-time world champion became the first Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal in women’s boxing when she grabbed a bronze medal in the 51 kg category at the 2012 London Olympics.
Her last medal was a silver at the Asian Championship in 2021. She has eight World championship medals, seven Asian championships medals, two Asian Games medals and a Commonwealth Games medal in her kitty.
(With inputs from agencies)