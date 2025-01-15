Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian men and women notch wins

In a display of sheer dominance, the Indian women's kho kho team delivered a masterclass against South Korea, securing a commanding 175-18 victory in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in New Delhi on Tuesday night (January 14).

In the men’s section, in a thrilling display of strategic prowess, Team India secured a 64-34 victory over Brazil. The match, which kept spectators on the edge of their seats at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, showcased exceptional skill from both sides.

Indian men beat Brazil

The ‘Women in Blue’ showcased their prowess with exceptional 'Dream Runs' and remarkable defensive strategies that left their opponents struggling, in what was their opening match of the tournament.

Chaithra B, Meeru and skipper Priyanka Ingle set the tone for Team India with consecutive Dream Runs, with the first two batches each earning a point. This strategic opening helped neutralise the 10 touchpoints that South Korea managed to secure at the end of the first Turn.

With the momentum in their favour, the Indians launched into a full-force attack. In just ninety seconds, led by the dynamic trio of Nasreen Shaikh, Priyanka Ingle and Reshma Rathod, the team secured three All Out victories against the defenders, pushing the score to 24. Merely 18 seconds later, they inflicted a fourth All Out on South Korea, extending their lead to 22 points.

India's dominance

Reshma Rathod stood out with an impressive six touchpoints, while Meenu delivered an outstanding performance with 12 points through Other Dives, significantly bolstering the team's score. By the end of Turn 2, Team India had eliminated a staggering 16 batches, taking the score to 94-10.

Turn 3 maintained the same intensity, with the 'Women in Blue' adding three points via the 'Dream Run'. South Korea managed only eight points in the second innings of Turn 3, as India's dominance continued unabated.

The final Turn showcased Team India's unrelenting control over the match, never allowing their opponents to establish any rhythm. The match concluded with India posting a massive 175 points against South Korea's 18, sending a resounding message to other teams in their group as the tournament enters its crucial stages.

Match awards

India vs South Korea (Women)

Best Attacker of the Match: Nirmala Bhati (India)

Best Defender of the Match: Esther Kim (South Korea)

Best Player of the Match: Nasreen Shaikh (India)

India vs Brazil (Men)

Best Attacker of the Match: Pabari Sabar (India)

Best Defender of the Match: Matheus Costa (Brazil)

Best Player of the Match: Pratik Waikar