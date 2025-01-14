India triumphs over Nepal in thrilling Kho Kho World Cup 2025 opener

India secured a brilliant start to the Kho Kho World Cup 2025, edging past Nepal with a 42-37 victory at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Monday (January 13).

Led by captain and team Wazir Pratik Waikar, India's all-round performance rounded off a magnificent day of Kho Kho action, providing the team with the perfect platform to compete for the ultimate trophy.



Flying start

India's bright start defined the match as they wrapped up Nepal's first three defenders just 60 seconds into Turn 1. Spearheaded by brilliant flying jumps from Pratik Waikar and Ramji Kashyap, India raced to a massive 14-point lead with three minutes remaining in Turn 1, having dismissed two batches of Nepal defenders.

Sachin Bhargo, who replaced Pratik Waikar as the ‘Wazir’, displayed the move of the night. He produced a spectacular skydive to take the score to 24 touch points at the break, preventing the Nepal team from achieving a ‘Dream Run’ – when defenders survive three minutes without leaving the mat, after which the defending team earns one point every 30 seconds.

Nepal required nearly two minutes to score six points in Turn 2 but mounted a strong comeback. The Indian defenders were prevented from achieving a Dream Run, allowing Nepal to score 20 points during their turn. Nepal's all-rounder Jogendra Rana emerged as the main aggressor, securing four points including two dives, keeping his team in contention.

‘Dream Run’ not enough

The first Dream Run of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 was achieved by Nepal's Bharat Saru, but it proved insufficient as India advanced from 24 points to 42 points, extending the host team's lead to a commanding 21 points heading into the fourth Turn of the game.



Jhalak BK starred for Nepal in Turn 4, as the side once again reduced the deficit to five points. However, this late surge wasn't enough to prevent Team India from securing an impressive victory, giving the host nation an exemplary start to the Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

Match awards

Best Attacker of the Match - Siva Reddy (Team India)

Best Defender of the Match - Rohit Kumar (Team Nepal)

Best Player of the match - Aditya Ganpule (Team India)