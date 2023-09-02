India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma wins toss, opts to bat first

Hello and welcome to The Federal’s live coverage of India vs Pakistan ODI match in Asia Cup 2023. Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka is the venue for today’s (September 2) blockbuster clash.



India are opening their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan while the Babar Azam-led side come into this contest with a huge win over Nepal in their opener.

Read our India vs Pakistan match preview by senior cricket writer R Kaushik, here

With India-Pakistan clashes very few in recent times, fans are eagerly waiting for today’s game, which will the first ODI between the sides since the ICC World Cup 2019 in England. However, during this four-year period they had played 4 T20Is in Asia Cup and in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

In the last 5 ODI meetings from 2017 to 2019, India hold a 4-1 lead. Who will come out on top today? There is a threat of rain. Will the weather play spoilsport? Catch all the action here on The Federal.