India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma wins toss, opts to bat first
Hello and welcome to The Federal’s live coverage of India vs Pakistan ODI match in Asia Cup 2023. Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka is the venue for today’s (September 2) blockbuster clash.
India are opening their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan while the Babar Azam-led side come into this contest with a huge win over Nepal in their opener.
Read our India vs Pakistan match preview by senior cricket writer R Kaushik, here
With India-Pakistan clashes very few in recent times, fans are eagerly waiting for today’s game, which will the first ODI between the sides since the ICC World Cup 2019 in England. However, during this four-year period they had played 4 T20Is in Asia Cup and in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
In the last 5 ODI meetings from 2017 to 2019, India hold a 4-1 lead. Who will come out on top today? There is a threat of rain. Will the weather play spoilsport? Catch all the action here on The Federal.
Live Updates
- 2 Sep 2023 9:08 AM GMT
Pitch report
Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar reckons the 22-yard strip will help fast bowlers, spinners, and batsmen. India's ex-coach Ravi Shastri says Rohit made the right decision to bat first and says the pitch will be on the slower side.
- 2 Sep 2023 9:01 AM GMT
Toss: Rohit wins toss, India bat first
India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bat first in Pallekele. Match starts at 3 PM IST.
- 2 Sep 2023 8:45 AM GMT
Pakistan's Playing XI
Pakistan announced their Playing XI one day before the match. They are unchanged from the game against Nepal.
Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf