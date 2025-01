Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian men's and women's teams announced

The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) and the International Kho Kho Federation (IKKF) on Thursday (January 9) announced the India men’s and women’s squads for the upcoming Kho Kho World Cup 2025, to be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi from January 13 to 19.

The first edition of this mega event will see participation from 20 men’s teams and 19 women’s teams, with 23 countries making their way to India.

Pratik to captain Indian men's squad

Leading the men’s team will be Pratik Waikar. The Eklavya Award winner who made his India debut in 2016, began playing Kho Kho at age eight, inspired by his neighbour. Despite holding degrees in Computer Science and Finance, he pursued Kho Kho professionally, securing a job through the sports quota. He captained Telugu Yoddhas in the Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK) as runners-up and led Maharashtra to gold in the 56th Senior National Championship.

Ashwani Kumar Sharma brings a wealth of experience to the men's team, having dedicated over five decades to the sport. His impressive track record includes leading the men's team to Gold at the 2019 South Asian Games and securing victory with the Odisha Juggernauts in season 1 of UKK. Recognition for his coaching prowess came earlier when he was named Delhi's best coach in 2014. His extensive background and proven success make him an invaluable asset as the team pursues their championship ambitions.

"It's a dream come true moment for me. When the officials were making the announcement, I had goosebumps. Having played Kho Kho for a very long time, I was just excited, waiting to hear my name being announced as part of the Indian team as captain. This is a huge achievement for me because leading our country at the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup on home soil is the biggest achievement of my career,” said Pratik after the announcement.

Priyanka to lead women's team

For the women’s team, Priyanka Ingle has been selected as the captain. She has been a mainstay in the squad, having competed in 23 Nationals over 15 years. Her achievements include the Ila Award (best sub-junior player), Rani Laxmi Bai Award (2022 Senior Nationals), and gold at the 4th Asian Kho Kho Championship 2022-23. An all-rounder with an M. Com degree, she now works at the Income Tax Department in Mumbai while maintaining rigorous training routines.

The team will be coached by Sumit Bhatia, who is an accomplished Kho Kho coach, with national achievements including multiple medals in the Senior National Championships. As Chief Coach of the Women's Team at the 4th Asian Kho Kho Championship 2023, he has secured international victories including gold medals at the 3rd Asian Championship and 12th South Asian Games, while also serving as an International Referee at global events.

'Historic moment for Kho Kho'

"As this is the first World Cup and I have been selected as the captain of the Indian women's team, I am feeling very good. Everyone has shown such great faith in me by trusting me with this responsibility. I will fulfil their trust to the best of my abilities and bring home the gold medal for India," said Priyanka.

Speaking at the press conference announcing the team, KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal said, "The selection of our national teams marks a historic moment for Kho Kho, as we prepare to host the first-ever World Cup. With 23 countries participating, this tournament will showcase India's sporting heritage on the global stage. Both our men's and women's teams represent the finest talent from across the nation, selected through a rigorous process. Under the leadership of Pratik Waikar and Priyanka Ingle, along with our experienced coaching staff, we are confident of delivering exceptional performances. This World Cup is not just a tournament; it's a testament to Kho Kho's evolution from a traditional Indian sport to an international competitive event, aiming to reach an Olympic level."

India men’s squad for Kho Kho World Cup 2025

Pratik Waikar (captain), Prabani Sabar, Mehul, Sachin Bhargo, Suyash Gargate, Ramji Kashyap, Siva Pothir Reddy, Aditya Ganpule, Gowtham M.K., Nikhil B, Akash Kumar, Subramani V., Suman Barman, Aniket Pote, S. Rokeson Singh

Standby: Akshay Bangare, Rajvardhan Shankar Patil, Vishwanath Janakiram.

India women’s squad for Kho World Cup 2025

Priyanka Ingle (captain), Ashwini Shinde, Reshma Rathore, Bhilar Devjibhai, Nirmala Bhati, Neeta Devi, Chaithra R., Subhashree Sing, Magai Majhi, Anshu Kumari, Vaishnavi Bajrang, Nasreen Shaikh, Meenu, Monika, Nazia Bibi

Standby: Sampada More, Ritika Siloriya, Priyanka Bhopi.