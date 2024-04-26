I will do everything to win Chess World Championship, says D Gukesh

Chennai teenager D Gukesh, who created history by winning Candidates Chess Tournament, is confident of winning the World Chess Championship against reigning champion Ding Liren of China.

Gukesh has become only the second Indian to play for the championship after Vishwanathan Anand in 2014.

At age 17, the Chennai teenager is also the youngest-ever challenger in the global chess meet. It was a dream come true moment for Gukesh when he won the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament in Toronto early this week and got selected to play for the championship. The date/venue for the championship is yet to be finalised.

Began at 11

Gukesh set the goal of reaching the championship match when he was just 11 years old. His coach, Vishnu Prasanna, has often underlined his focus and love for the game, which has taken him places.

His parents, Dr. Rajinikanth and microbiologist Padma, were super excited when their son slogged through 14 matches and won the Candidates. His father was so nervous that he did not watch the final.

Gukesh spoke to The Federal about his strengths, what he missed in childhood, and how he equips himself in chess.



How thrilled are you about the world championship?

I'm really thrilled and excited. It has always been my dream to play for the World Championship. Now that I have got the chance, I will do everything to win the title. I hope the results will go my way.

What are your and your opponent’s strengths?

Both of us are good at calculation skills. We both are quite 'universal' (ability to play different types of chess positions). Obviously, he is very experienced and has been at the top of the game for a long time now. I have full belief in myself and am confident. So, it will be an interesting match.

Your coach says you had sacrificed your childhood to reach this place. What do you miss about your childhood years?

Certainly, there are a few things I missed but I'm also fortunate to have many things that other kids don’t have. I'm glad I had already found what I'm good at and what I love doing and am able to pursue a career in that. I'm grateful for that. My coach mentioned sacrifice, yes, I had missed school days, meeting with friends, which are normal things for every kid. But I don’t regret any decision.

What are the other sports you like?

I liked cricket earlier, now tennis. I often play tennis these days. But I tend to follow different sports because, in general, I'm interested in sports.