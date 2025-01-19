Exclusive interview: TT legend Sharath Kamal wants to see India in world's top 10

Indian table tennis icon Sharath Kamal is gearing up for the 86th senior nationals in Surat with excitement and nostalgia. In an exclusive interview with The Federal, 10-time national champion and five-time Olympian Sharath reflected on his connection to the city, describing it as “always warm and welcoming”. He praised the event’s organisation and playing conditions for providing an international feel. Representing the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) team, he is set to compete in both team and individual championships.

A rising tide in Indian table tennis

Looking back at the progress of Indian table tennis, Sharath applauded the collective achievements of players over the past five to six years. He emphasised, “The rise has been fantastic, not just for one or two players, but for the entire team.” He acknowledged the contributions of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai on the men’s side, along with the steady advancements of the women’s team.

Also read: Table tennis nationals preview

The strength of junior players has also been a standout feature. “Globally, we have top-ranked players across different age groups,” Sharath remarked. “The future is very bright.”

Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) has played a pivotal role in the sport’s growth, according to Olympian Sharath. “Since the launch of UTT, it has consistently supported table tennis through grassroots initiatives and franchise-based tournaments,” he explained. This dual approach has provided exposure and opportunities for players while strengthening the grassroots funnel.

Also read: Exclusive interview: What to expect at Surat TT nationals

As his playing career nears its conclusion, Kamal is shifting his focus to administrative roles. While he has ruled out participating in the 2028 Olympics, he remains dedicated to Indian table tennis. “I believe I can contribute more as an administrator,” he shared. “My goal is to build better structures and resources to help Indian players reach greater heights.”

He also outlined his ambition for India to be ranked among the world’s top 10 table tennis nations. “We’ve come a long way from when I started, and an Olympic medal is a dream for all of us,” he added.

The dream of Olympic glory

Sharath envisions India achieving an Olympic medal in table tennis. “The progress is evident – from being ranked 33 in the world to breaking into the top 10,” he noted. He remains optimistic about India’s growing reputation as a sporting nation and sees immense potential for table tennis to leave its mark globally.

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)