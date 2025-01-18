Table Tennis Nationals | Interview: What to expect in star-studded event in Surat

The Gujarat State Table Tennis Association (GSTTA) is set to host the 86th Senior National and Inter-State Table Tennis Championships from January 19 to 26 in Surat. This marks the first time GSTTA is organising the prestigious Senior National Championship, a major milestone for the association. Kushal Sangtani, Working President of GSTTA, shared insights into the preparations during an exclusive interview with Sports Buzz.

“We started preparations three months ago, booking hotels and ensuring all arrangements are in place,” Sangtani revealed. With the event coinciding with a busy wedding season, meticulous planning was essential to accommodate players and guests comfortably.

Why Surat?

While the initial plan was to host the event in Ahmedabad’s Naranpura Sports Complex, delays in its development led to Surat becoming the alternative venue. According to Sangtani, Surat’s Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium, which previously hosted the Junior Youth National Championships in 2009 and the Commonwealth Championships in 2015, is well-equipped for such events.

Also read: Archana Kamath, who shone at Paris Olympics, quits table tennis to study abroad

“The stadium can accommodate 26 tables and has a seating capacity of 5,500,” Sangtani said. Its central location, spacious rooms, and amenities make it an ideal choice for the championship.

A star-studded lineup

This year’s championship will feature 35 men and 34 women’s teams, including institutional teams like the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) and Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB). With over 800 players, the event promises high-energy competition across seven categories: team championships, singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

“All Olympians are participating, including Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, and G Sathiyan,” Sangtani highlighted. He also expressed pride in the fact that three members of India’s men’s team hail from Gujarat.

India's progress on international stage

Indian table tennis has been steadily gaining momentum, with players achieving notable victories against global powerhouses. Sangtani shared encouraging news about Manush Shah, who recently defeated two Japanese players, including an Olympic medalist, at the WTT Contender Muscat.

“Our players are now comfortably beating European players and are closing the gap with Asian giants like China, Japan, and Korea,” he added, emphasising the hard work and support driving these achievements.

The road to Olympic glory

When asked about India’s chances of securing an Olympic medal in table tennis, Sangtani expressed optimism. He credited the players’ dedication and the government’s support for building a strong foundation. “The future of Indian table tennis is bright, and we are hopeful for a medal soon,” he said, hinting at 2036 Olympics as a potential milestone.

Players to watch

While reluctant to pick favourites, Sangtani named Gujarat players including Harmeet Desai as strong contenders. He also suggested keeping an eye on Ankur Bhattacharya, a promising player from West Bengal.

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)