FC Bengaluru United appoint Sankar Lal Chakraborty as head coach

FC Bengaluru United have appointed Sankar Lal Chakraborty as the head coach for the upcoming season. Chakraborty joins the Bengaluru-based club after a year-long stint with I-League club Sudeva Delhi FC.



A graduate of the Tata Football Academy, Chakraborty has enjoyed successful stints as head coach with some of the most prominent clubs across the country including Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting.

"We are excited to have Sankar Lal Chakraborty on board," said Gaurav Manchanda, Owner, FC Bengaluru United, welcoming Chakraborty to the club. "He has worked with some of the most exciting clubs in Indian Football and brings with him tremendous I-League experience as well. We look forward to him guiding us through the various competitions as we renew our bid to reach the I-League on merit.”

Speaking on his appointment, Chakraborty expressed excitement about his new role, "I am delighted to be joining FC Bengaluru United and am looking forward to helping the club grow stronger and rise up the ranks of Indian Football. The squad we have this year has a blend of experience, youthful energy as well as tremendous local flavour. I am looking forward to working with them and sharing all my learnings and guiding the club to achieve its greatest potential.”

Chakraborty, 47, began his playing career as a played as a midfielder for Mohun Bagan before injury put a halt to his progress in 2003. One of his early coaching stints was with Mohun Bagan again as Assistant Coach, when they won the I-League championship in the 2014/15 season and the Federation Cup the following season. As Head Coach, he has been part of the I-League with Mohun Bagan, Mohammedan Sporting, Bhawanipore FC and most recently, Sudeva Delhi FC.

FC Bengaluru United Coaching Staff

Sankar Lal Chakraborty – Head coach

Anup Theres Raj – Assistant Coach

John Lysanias Daniel – Physiotherapist

Vivek P – Strength & Conditioning