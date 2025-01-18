Table Tennis Nationals Preview: Manika Batra pulls out; over 800 players in action

Olympian Manika Batra has pulled out of the 86th Senior National and Inter-State Table Tennis Championships which will commence at the Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium in Surat on Sunday (January 19). However, despite her withdrawal, the event has a star-studded lineup and promises high-octane matches in Gujarat for a week.

Over 800 players including veteran Olympian Sharath Kamal, from 35 men and 34 women teams are set to play in the top-most table tennis championships in India. The men’s and women’s singles champions will wear the national champion crowns and also take home a prize of Rs 3.2 lakh each – the largest purse in the competition’s history, and 180 ranking points.

Biggest prize money

The event is being hosted for the first time by the Gujarat State Table Tennis Association (GSTTA). The championships have total prize money of Rs 20 lakh, the biggest purse in the history of the tournament.

All eyes will be on India’s No. 3, defending champion and the local lad Harmeet Desai (representing PSPB) as he starts favourite in the men’s singles event. Several state teams, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Delhi, and Haryana, have put together promising squads and will be eager to prove their mettle.

For hosts Gujarat, the seasoned Chitrax Bhatt will lead the men’s team alongside Jaynil Mehta and Janmejay Patel in their quest for a podium finish. The women’s team, led by seasoned paddler Krittwika Sinha Roy along with Frenaz Chipia and Filzahfatema Kadri, will aim to upset a few top teams in their pursuit of a medal.

Harmeet’s city mate Manav Thakkar, representing PSPB, (India No. 5) and Vadodara’s Manush Shah, representing Reserve Bank of India (India No. 3) will also look to garner accolades as they play in front of the Gujarati crowd.

India No. 1 Gnanasekaran Sathiyan and No. 2 Ankur Bhattacharjee will be the top contenders to upset the Gujarat boys’ applecart.

Events in seven categories

The championships will be conducted in seven categories – men and women team championships, men and women singles, men and women doubles and mixed doubles.