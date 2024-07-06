Euro 2024: France beats Portugal; sets up semifinal with Spain

Hamburg (Germany), Jul 6 (AP) France beat Portugal 5-3 in a penalty shootout to reach the European Championship semifinals on Friday, ending Cristiano Ronaldo's bid to win the title in his last appearance at the tournament.

After the game finished 0-0 following extra time, Joao Felix hit a post with a penalty in the shootout and Theo Hernández converted the clinching kick.

France lost in penalty shootouts at its last two major tournaments — in the last 16 at the Euros in 2021 and in the 2022 World Cup final.

The 39-year-old Ronaldo has said this was his record sixth and last European Championship.

France will play Spain in the semifinals after its extra-time win over Germany in Stuttgart. (AP) RPA

