CM Stalin announces Rs 5 crore prize money for Gukesh amid Tamil-Telugu boy debate

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Friday (December 13) a cash prize of Rs 5 crore to Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh for winning the World Chess Championship 2024 in Singapore.

The announcement comes amid an online debate over Gukesh's heritage with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claiming the world champion is from his state. However, Gukesh, who has Telugu roots, was born and raised in Tamil Nadu.

On Thursday, 18-year-old Gukesh became the youngest-ever world chess champion after beating Ding Liren of China. He is only the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand (5 titles) to claim the coveted world trophy.

Stalin said to honour “the monumental achievement” of Gukesh he was announcing a cash prize of Rs 5 crore.

“To honour the monumental achievement of @DGukesh, the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, I am delighted to announce a cash prize of ₹5 crore! His historic victory has brought immense pride and joy to the nation. May he continue to shine and achieve greater heights in the future. Kudos to Hon'ble @Udhaystalin and @SportsTN_ for their exceptional support and encouragement in nurturing this young star. #WorldChessChampionship #GukeshD (sic),” Stalin posted on X (formerly Twitter).

On Thursday, Stalin had posted, “Congratulations to @DGukesh on becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion at 18!Your remarkable achievement continues India's rich chess legacy and helps Chennai reaffirm its place as the global Chess Capital by producing yet another world-class champion. Tamil Nadu is proud of you! (sic).”

Gukesh won the 14th and final game in the classical time format to seal the world title with a score of 7.5-6.5 against the defending champion Liren. For winning the championship, Gukesh will receive a prize money of Rs 11 crore.



