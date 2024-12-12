Gukesh wins World Chess Championship, creates history

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh scripted history on Thursday (December 12) as he won the World Chess Championship by defeating title holder Ding Liren of China in Singapore. He is the youngest world chess champion.

Gukesh won the 14th and final game in the classical time control format to seal the title with a 7.5-6.5 score. A player needs to secure 7.5 points to win the championship.

The 18-year-old Gukesh is only the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to be crowned the world chess champion.

Anand has won five world chess titles in 2000, 2007, 2008, 2010, and 2012.

Before Gukesh's feat on Thursday, the legendary Garry Kasparov of Russia was the youngest world chess champion when he won the title at the age of 22, dethroning Anatoly Karpov in 1985.

Gukesh had entered the match as the youngest-ever challenger to the world crown after winning the Candidates tournament earlier this year.

Speaking after the match, Ding said, "I was totally in shock when I realised I made a blunder."





