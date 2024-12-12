Gukesh crowned chess world champion: Who said what on historic feat

Congratulatory messages poured in on Thursday (December 12) for Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh who scripted history by winning the World Chess Championship 2024 in Singapore.

Gukesh defeated Ding Liren of China 7.-5-6-5 to be crowned the chess world champion. He won the title after securing a win in the 14th and final game in the world championship match on Thursday.

At 18, Gukesh is the youngest world chess champion. And, he is only the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand (5 titles) to capture the title.

President Droupadi Murmu said Gukesh had done India “immensely proud”.

“Heartiest congratulations to Gukesh for becoming the youngest player to win the World Chess Championship. He has done India immensely proud. His victory stamps the authority of India as a chess powerhouse. Well done Gukesh! On behalf of every Indian, I wish you sustained glory in the future,” Murmu said.

Gukesh’s win was hailed as “historic and exemplary” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Historic and exemplary! Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination. His triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions of young minds to dream big and pursue excellence. My best wishes for his future endeavours,” PM Modi posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, wrote, “Gukesh, you’ve made all of India proud! At just 18, becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion is a phenomenal achievement. Your passion and hard work remind us that with determination, anything is possible. Congratulations, champ!”

Five-time world champion Anand wrote, “Congratulations! It's a proud moment for chess, a proud moment for India, a proud moment for WACA, and for me, a very personal moment of pride. Ding played a very exciting match and showed the champion he is.”

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman said, “What a proud moment for India as 18-year-old Gukesh becomes the 18th world chess champion, the youngest ever. Incredible feat and a truly historic moment.”

Indian Grandmaster Surya Sekhar Ganguly said, “I never imagined I’d be so elated to see someone crying. Gukesh’s tears after winning the World Championship say it all — dedication, sacrifice, and a dream fulfilled. Congrats to the World Champion and his team! An inspiration and a celebration.”

Tamil Nadu was proud of Gukesh, Chief Minister MK Stalin said in a post on 'X.' "Congratulations to @DGukesh on becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion at 18! Your remarkable achievement continues India's rich chess legacy and helps Chennai reaffirm its place as the global Chess Capital by producing yet another world-class champion," he said.



