Asian Games Live: 10m men’s rifle team bags gold; India's medal tally at 10

India on Monday (September 25) raised its medal tally by three including a gold on the second day of the Asian Games in China’s Hangzhou.



India’s total medal count now stands at 10 – a gold, three silvers and six bronzes.

Host nation, China, is leading in the medal race with 43 in its kitty, followed by Korea and Japan.

On Monday morning, India’s 10m men’s rifle team of Rudrankksh Patil, Divyansh Panwar, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched a gold medal with a world-record score of 1893.7 points.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar then went on to beat his teenaged-compatriot Rudrankksh Patil for the bronze medal in the men’s 10m rifle individual event.

India also secured two bronze medals in Men's Four Rowing event and in Men's Quadruple Sculls.

The Indian team comprising Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish, and Adarsh Singh bagged the bronze medal in the 25m men’s Rapid Fire Pistol event with a score of 1718 points.

