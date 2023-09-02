Asia Cup: India, Pakistan share points as rain ruins blockbuster contest

Rain had the final say in the blockbuster India versus Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 ODI game in Pallekele, Sri Lanka on Saturday night (September 2).

After India posted 266, Pakistan’s run chase was a non-starter due to rain. Finally, the Group A game was called off which put Pakistan in the Super Fours. Both teams got one point each.

Pakistan are currently on top of Group A with three points having beaten Nepal in their opener. India next face Nepal on Monday (September 4).

Earlier, the wonderful rescue act of Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan helped India overcome a fiery opening spell from Shaheen Shah Afridi to post a healthy 266.

Kishan (82 off 81 balls) and Pandya (87 off 90 balls) kept Pakistan bowlers at bay with a 138-run fifth wicket stand off 141 balls.

They joined forces after Pakistan pacers Afridi, who accounted for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early, and Haris Rauf combined to reduce India to 66 for 4 in 14.1 overs.

In a sense, it was a rather unfamiliar job for both Pandya and Kishan, who generally love to give a wallop to the bowlers.