Asia Cup 2023: Full schedule, squads, match times in IST, live TV, streaming

Asia Cup 2023 50-over cricket tournament will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from Wednesday (August 30) to September 17.



The six-team event kicks off with hosts Pakistan facing Nepal in Multan. India open their campaign with a blockbuster clash against Pakistan in Kandy, Sri Lanka on September 2, Saturday.

If India and Pakistan go all the way to the final, we will see the arch-rivals meeting three times in the tournament, which is being played just over one month before the ICC World Cup 2023 (October 5 to November 19 in India).

Pakistan was the original host of Asia Cup 2023 but India refused to travel to the neighbouring nation. Later, the tournament was decided to be played in a hybrid model with Sri Lanka as co-host.

Here is all you need to know about Asia Cup 2023.

Total number of matches: 13 (9 in Sri Lanka, 4 in Pakistan)

Pools: Group A: India, Pakistan, Nepal. Group B: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka.

Asia Cup winners: India have won the Asia Cup title the most number of times – seven. Sri Lanka are next best with six trophies followed by Pakistan with two. This year’s tournament will be the 16th edition of the Asia Cup. The tournament has been played in both 50-over and T20 formats.

Asia Cup 2023 Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (captain), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wicketkeeper), Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Mousom Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Arjun Saud (wicketkeeper).

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wicketkeeper), Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Kumer Das (wicketkeeper), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Sri Lanka are yet to announce their squad.

Live TV and streaming of Asia Cup 2023: In India, Star Sports Network will show all matches live on TV. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Asia Cup 2023 Venues (4)

Pakistan: Multan (Multan Cricket Stadium), Lahore (Gaddafi Stadium). Sri Lanka: Pallekele (Pallekele International Cricket Stadium), Colombo (R Premadasa Stadium).

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule with match times in IST

August 30 (Wednesday): Pakistan vs Nepal, Multan, Pakistan, 3 PM IST

August 31 (Thursday): Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Pallekele, Sri Lanka, 3 PM IST

September 2 (Saturday): India vs Pakistan, Pallekele, 3 PM IST

September 3 (Sunday): Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Lahore, Pakistan, 3 PM IST

September 4 (Monday): India vs Nepal, Pallekele, 3 PM IST

September 5 (Tuesday): Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Lahore, 3 PM IST

September 6 (Wednesday): A1 vs B2, Lahore, Pakistan, 3 PM IST

September 9 (Saturday): B1 vs B2, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 3 PM IST

September 10 (Sunday): A1 vs A2, Colombo, 3 PM IST

September 12 (Tuesday): A2 vs B1, Colombo, 3 PM IST

September 14 (Thursday): A1 vs B1, Colombo, 3 PM IST

September 15 (Friday): A2 vs B2, Colombo, 3 PM IST

September 17 (Sunday): Final (Super Fours 1 vs Super Fours 2), Colombo, 3 PM IST

Note: If they qualify for Super Fours, Pakistan will be A1 and India A2 while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be B1 and B2 respectively. In case of Nepal and Afghanistan qualifying they will take the place of the team that failed to progress to the Super Fours.